A smart meter on a kitchen work surface
Live

Truss to unveil plans to limit energy bill rises

Live Reporting

Edited by Jeremy Gahagan

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the cost of energy crisis.

    Later today, new Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil a massive package of support to help people and businesses with soaring energy prices, which threaten to plunge tens of millions of households into fuel poverty.

    While Truss’ government has not yet publicly revealed the extent of the help being offered, it’s expected that a typical bill in England, Scotland and Wales could be capped at around £2,500.

    It’s unclear how long the support will last, but the sums are eye watering - the government is expected to borrow at least £100bn to pay for it.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates, announcements and reaction.

