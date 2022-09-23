Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who is in charge of the public finances, will outline plans to cut taxes to try to boost the economy at 09:30 BST.

It’s his first major speech as chancellor, and measures could include:

Reversing a recent rise in National Insurance - a tax workers pay on their earnings - from 6 November (this was confirmed yesterday)

- a tax workers pay on their earnings - from 6 November (this was confirmed yesterday) Scrapping a planned increase in the amount of tax companies pay on their profits

Possible cuts to other taxes, including the stamp duty paid on house purchases

Ending the cap on bankers' bonuses

Tightening the rules around universal credit

Plans to boost economic growth, such as creating low-tax zones around the UK.

