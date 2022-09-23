Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who is in charge of the public finances, will outline plans to cut taxes to try to boost the economy at 09:30 BST. It’s his first major speech as chancellor, and measures could include: You’ll be able to watch Kwarteng deliver his speech by pressing play at the top of the page.
Reversing a recent rise in National Insurance - a tax workers pay on their earnings - from 6 November (this was confirmed yesterday)
-
Scrapping a planned increase in the amount of tax companies pay on their profits
-
Possible cuts to other taxes, including the stamp duty paid on house purchases
-
Ending the cap on bankers' bonuses
-
Tightening the rules around universal credit
-
Plans to boost economic growth, such as creating low-tax zones around the UK.
Truss to unveil plans to cut taxes
Prime Minister Liz Truss promised tax cuts from “day one” if she won the keys to No 10.
However, the first few days of her premiership looked different to how anyone would have expected, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II two days after Truss took office.
The UK has since observed 10 days of national mourning. Now, the prime minister is beginning to push on with her plans.
Today we’ll get an idea of what her economic policy will look like.
