Listening to this week’s guests and giving their analysis and reaction to what they say are Tory MP Michael Gove, chairman of John Lewis Dame Sharon White and political editor of the Guardian Pippa Crerar.
Michael Gove has been the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath since 2005 and has held numerous cabinet jobs including education secretary, justice secretary and most recently was in charge of Boris Johnson’s levelling-up department. He was also one of the driving forces of the campaign to leave the European Union in 2016.
Dame Sharon White is a former chief executive of communications watchdog Ofcom and was appointed chairman of retailers John Lewis in 2020. She was previously a senior civil servant at the Treasury - where she oversaw the public finances - which should give her a special insight into the news of the past week.
Pippa Crerar became the Guardian newspaper’s political editor this summer, having previously held the same position at the Daily Mirror. While at the tabloid she broke numerous stories about lockdown parties at No 10 Downing Street during Boris Johnson’s tenure - eventually leading to the prime minister and others being issued with fixed penalty notices by the police.
What I'll be asking the prime minister
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
There is always so much to ask any prime minister when you have the chance to sit down and carry out a long interview.
But rather than a long list this morning, there is one big issue that's on everyone's mind this morning: how will Liz Truss explain what is going on in the economy?
After a week of turmoil on the money markets and the reaction to her and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, there is pressure from outside and inside her party to switch course.
All the signs are that she has no intention of budging, but how she explains what she is doing this morning could make a massive difference - to her party, to the polls, and whether the powerful money men in the City have faith in the government's plans.
Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
"I don't think there is a way out."
It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the PM has not been in charge for a month.
But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a horror film.
A crash in the pound, since recovered. A crash in the polls. The Bank of England having to pump billions into the markets to stop pensions being wiped out.
Tory MPs tell me about phone calls from constituents who are in tears - fearful of losing their homes or businesses as borrowing costs soar. And those higher costs - and inflation - will hit the government hard, bringing the prospect of dramatic spending cuts.
So instead of anticipating their new leader taking the stage in triumph at the Conservative Party conference this week, the question many MPs and members of the public are asking is how can Liz Truss - who is on our show this week - get out of this mess?
Hello and welcome to this week’s live coverage of the BBC’s flagship political programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The show is live at the slightly earlier time of 08:30 BST and comes from the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference opening in the city later.
On the show is Prime Minister Liz Truss. She’s here after a week in which the markets have reacted badly to the mini-budget unveiled by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September which promised tax cuts funded by additional public borrowing.
We’ll also hear from Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, who in the past week described Truss and Kwarteng as being like "desperate gamblers in a casino".
On the panel listening and reacting to the interviews are Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Michael Gove, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership retail firm Dame Sharon White and the Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to this week’s live coverage of the BBC’s flagship political programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The show is live at the slightly earlier time of 08:30 BST and comes from the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference opening in the city later.
On the show is Prime Minister Liz Truss. She’s here after a week in which the markets have reacted badly to the mini-budget unveiled by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September which promised tax cuts funded by additional public borrowing.
The pound dropped significantly in value against leading currencies, the stock market fell and the Bank of England stepped in to buy £65bn of government debt to stop pension funds collapsing.
On Thursday, Truss gave interviews on BBC local radio stations where she defended her economic policies, saying they were the right plan.
We’ll also hear from Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, who in the past week described Truss and Kwarteng as being like "desperate gamblers in a casino".
On the panel listening and reacting to the interviews are Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Michael Gove, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership retail firm Dame Sharon White and the Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar.