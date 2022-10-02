John Lewis Partnership/Getty Images Copyright: John Lewis Partnership/Getty Images

Listening to this week’s guests and giving their analysis and reaction to what they say are Tory MP Michael Gove, chairman of John Lewis Dame Sharon White and political editor of the Guardian Pippa Crerar.

Michael Gove has been the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath since 2005 and has held numerous cabinet jobs including education secretary, justice secretary and most recently was in charge of Boris Johnson’s levelling-up department. He was also one of the driving forces of the campaign to leave the European Union in 2016.

Dame Sharon White is a former chief executive of communications watchdog Ofcom and was appointed chairman of retailers John Lewis in 2020. She was previously a senior civil servant at the Treasury - where she oversaw the public finances - which should give her a special insight into the news of the past week.

Pippa Crerar became the Guardian newspaper’s political editor this summer, having previously held the same position at the Daily Mirror. While at the tabloid she broke numerous stories about lockdown parties at No 10 Downing Street during Boris Johnson’s tenure - eventually leading to the prime minister and others being issued with fixed penalty notices by the police.