Government U-turns on plan to scrap 45p tax rate

More from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng now, who has been emphasising that the abolition of the 45p rate had become a "terrible distraction" from a "very strong package" of energy support and other tax cuts.

He consistently repeated on BBC Breakfast that the government is focussed on delivering its existing plans and changed course after speaking to people over the last week.

Pressed on whose idea it was to ditch the plan after Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed support for it yesterday, Kwarteng says it was a decision reached collaboratively.

He says he's taken responsibility for the plan, after listening to colleagues, stakeholders and voters.