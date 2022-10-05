'Tory turmoil' - the papers on the Conservative conference
Infighting within the Conservative Party around key policies announced in the government's mini-budget is the focus of many of today's front pages.
The Guardian carries claims some Tory MPs are trying to overthrow the government and oust Liz Truss as PM, describing the situation as "open warfare".
Truss's speech is also the focus for some of Wednesday's papers. The Daily Express says she will tell party members there will be "disruption", but her government's economic plan will "build a better future".
King should attend climate summit, COP26 president says
PACopyright: PA
In non-conference news, King Charles should attend the upcoming climate change conference COP27, the president of last year's summit and member of Liz Truss's cabinet has said.
Alok Sharma was responding to a report which claimed the prime minister had "ordered" the King not to attend.
Buckingham Palace later confirmed the King will not attend the summit in Egypt next month.
Sharma said the King had championed the environment for decades and other countries wanted him to attend.
"Of course, he is head of state in the United Kingdom but he is also head of state in other countries, some of which are very much on the front line of climate change," Sharma told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight programme.
The main event of the day will be Liz Truss’s conference speech - her first as prime minister of the UK.
Following a turbulent few days for the party, she will be looking to inspire confidence in not just her leadership but also the markets following the economic fallout from her chancellor's mini-budget on 23 September.
She’ll acknowledge that her plans to reshape the country will cause "disruption" but insist there can be no more "drift and delay" in the effort to boost economic growth.
Truss is due to start speaking at around 11:00 BST.
It was a day marked by infighting over policy and party unity - here's a rundown of the main developments from yesterday:
Prime Minister Liz Truss refused to commit to increasing benefits in line with inflation, as had been promised by her predecessor Boris Johnson. Penny Mordaunt, the leader of Commons, broke ranks to call for the increase to be honoured
There was confusion over the publication date of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s medium-term fiscal plan, where he will set out how he plans to cut the UK's debt. After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury confirmed it had brought forward the publication date of the long-awaited financial plans
Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparked a row after she accused colleagues of staging a “coup” against Truss and Kwarteng over their now abandoned plan to cut the top rate of income tax. Fellow cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch criticised Braverman’s “inflammatory” language
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Conservative Party conference on its final day in Birmingham.
Liz Truss will be making her keynote speech, as well as her prime ministerial conference debut, following a bruising week marked by U-turns and internal division.
She'll use her speech to explain why she thinks the "disruption" caused by her economic policies will be worth it.
It comes amid a rift in cabinet over the suggestion that benefits may not rise in line with inflation, as Truss's predecessor Boris Johnson promised.
We'll also be hearing from Jake Berry, the party’s chairman, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.
Stay with us for live news and analysis throughout the day.
PACopyright: PA
