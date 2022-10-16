Who is in charge? Over the last couple of days you'd be forgiven for wondering if anyone was running the country.
The dizzying ups and downs of the mighty financial markets suggest they didn't really have faith that anyone had a grip on things either.
What happens on traders' screens affects the costs we have to grapple with - whether mortgages or rents - and how much of our taxes the government can spend on vital public services rather than paying interest on debt.
Under acute pressure from the markets, Prime Minister Liz Truss had a choice: stick with her plan and say goodbye to what economic credibility her government had left - or say farewell to her proposals and try to muddle on.
In other words - change or die. She chose change. But has she killed off what political authority she had left and handed it to someone else?
Listening to the interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg are this week's panel:
Matt Hancock is a Conservative MP and former health secretary who was in post during the height of the Covid pandemic in the UK but resigned in June 2021 after admitting he breached social distancing guidance after footage emerged of him kissing a colleague in the Department for Health.
Christina McAnea has been general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union, Unison, since November 2021. She was previously one of its assistant general secretaries. McAnea left school at 16 and worked in the civil service before going to university at the age of 22 and working as a housing officer for Glasgow City Council.
John Allan has been chairman of supermarket giant Tesco since 2015. After a career in industry with firms such as Associated British Foods and Excel Logistics, he took up the chairmanship of electronics retailer Dixons before being appointed to head the board of Tesco.
Good morning and welcome
Just last week on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg we heard from cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, who urged his colleagues to get behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after an unruly Conservative Party conference where disgruntled MPs sounded off about the fallout from the 23 September mini-budget.
On to this Sunday, and the prime minister has sacked her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng - who as chancellor carried out her wishes to cut taxes and boost growth through a plan which led to a turmoil on the financial markets and questions over his and Truss’s judgement.
Kuenssberg has been speaking to Kwarteng’s replacement, Jeremy Hunt, about the government’s plan to win back the trust of the markets, and voters who are worried about keeping their homes.
How do Labour capitalise on the Tories’ disarray? Also joining us is shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
We’ll also find out why the founders of Covid jab maker BioNTech think a vaccine to protect people against cancer is “within our grasp”.
There is also a Sunday panel listening to the interviews and giving their reaction. This week it’s Unison union general secretary Christina McAnea, Tesco chairman John Allan and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
We’re live on air at 09:00 BST so stay with us here because you’ll be able to watch it without leaving this page, plus we’ll bring you the best news lines and analysis.
