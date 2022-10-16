Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Who is in charge? Over the last couple of days you'd be forgiven for wondering if anyone was running the country.

The dizzying ups and downs of the mighty financial markets suggest they didn't really have faith that anyone had a grip on things either.

What happens on traders' screens affects the costs we have to grapple with - whether mortgages or rents - and how much of our taxes the government can spend on vital public services rather than paying interest on debt.

Under acute pressure from the markets, Prime Minister Liz Truss had a choice: stick with her plan and say goodbye to what economic credibility her government had left - or say farewell to her proposals and try to muddle on.

In other words - change or die. She chose change. But has she killed off what political authority she had left and handed it to someone else?