Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has insisted Liz Truss is still in charge of the government, after a series of U-turns left her premiership in jeopardy.

But over the weekend, three Tory MPs publicly voiced doubt that she could survive as PM.

Former minister Crispin Blunt said "the game is up", and it was only a question now of "how the succession is managed".

Andrew Bridgen also claimed she would have to go, telling the Telegraph: "We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better."

And Jamie Wallis said Truss had "undermined Britain's economic credibility and fractured our party irreparably".

Former MP and Tory chancellor George Osborne said the PM was unlikely to hang on till Christmas, and was now a prime minister in name only.

However, while some Tory MPs have reportedly opened talks about how to remove her from power, Truss has received the backing of key government figures including cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

Mordaunt, who's considered a potential replacement for Truss should things get worse, said it was time for the party to get behind the PM. "Britain needs stability, not a soap opera," she writes in the Telegraph today .