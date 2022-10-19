Braverman criticises Truss in blistering resignation letter

The government has defeated Labour’s plans to try and host a vote on the government’s fracking plans.

However, the numbers look like several Tory MPs could well have not supported the government.

Earlier, it was confirmed that this vote was being seen as a de facto vote of confidence in the prime minister and government.

As a result, Tory MPs were effectively told they would be suspended from the parliamentary party - and have to become an independent MP - if they voted against the government.

However, there seems to be now a bit of confusion about whether or not that was the case.

Opposition MPs have asked the government to clarify whether or not it was, and therefore whether Tory MPs were free or not to vote how they wanted to.