Braverman criticises Truss in blistering resignation letter

The government has defeated Labour’s plans to try and host a
vote on the government’s fracking plans.
However, the numbers look like several Tory MPs could
well have not supported the government.
Earlier, it was confirmed that this vote was being seen as a
de facto vote of confidence in the prime minister and government.
As a result, Tory MPs were effectively told they would be suspended from the parliamentary party - and have to become an independent MP - if they voted against the
government.
However, there seems to be now a bit of confusion about
whether or not that was the case.
Opposition MPs have asked the government to
clarify whether or not it was, and therefore whether Tory MPs were free or not to vote how they wanted to.
Lib Dems ask if MPs voted without clarity
Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron asks the deputy speaker if Tory MPs have voted without enough clarity, following confusion over whether the fracking motion was being treated as a vote of confidence in the prime minister.
Earlier, the government told MPs it would be a "confidence motion" but later seemed to row back on that, with climate minister Graham Stuart telling MPs it wasn't a confidence vote moments before voting began.
The deputy speaker replies to Farron saying it is not a point of order for the chair, adding ministers are responsible for their own words.
BreakingBryant says he saw MPs being physically manhandled
Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant has urged the deputy speaker to launch an investigation into "scenes in the voting lobby" in Parliament.
Bryant says he saw MPs being "physically manhandled".
He accuses government whips - who enforce discipline - of bullying and harassing his Tory colleagues over the vote that has just taken place.
Labour asks if government chief whip has resigned
A point of order has just been raised by Labour, asking if rumours that the government's Chief Whip Wendy Morton has resigned.
Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing said it was not a matter for the chair - meaning her - to address.
Rumours are swirling on this and we're chasing it - we'll bring you the latest as we get it.
BreakingLabour lose fracking vote
Labour has lost a
vote on banning fracking despite some Tory MPs threatening to defy the
government over shale gas extraction.
Some 230 MPs voted for the ban, with 326 voting against - a majority of 96.
Labour attempted
to use a vote in Parliament to force the introduction of a draft law to ban
fracking.
The government
had ordered Tory MPs to oppose Labour in the vote, or face expulsion from the
parliamentary party.
Ahead of the
vote, three Tory MPs - including former climate minister Chris Skidmore -
suggested they could not "vote tonight to support fracking".
The vote is the
first parliamentary test of the government's fracking plans, but was never
likely to be successful given the size of the Conservatives' majority.
Deputy speaker talks of disorder in the voting lobby
There's a lot going on in the Commons right now.
Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing has just called for order.
"Will the sergeant please investigate the disorder in the 'no' lobby," she asks.
Massive row between Tory MPs, claims Labour's Philips
Labour MP Jess Phillips has just said in a tweet that there's a "massive row" between Tory MPs in the voting lobby at Westminster.
It comes after the government threatened to withdraw the whip from Tory MPs who didn't vote the way they wanted, before now appearing to row back on that.
Having the whip withdrawn means an MP is kicked out of the party within Parliament. They remain an MP but immediately become an independent - not aligned to, say, Labour or the Conservatives.
Asked if MPs know whether it is a confidence vote or not, Phillips said: "That was crux of it, no one knew, they were shouting trying to find out what was going on and asking "where is the chief".
Fracking vote not a confidence vote - minister
As the debate on fracking drew to an end, climate minister Graham Stuart tells MPs in the Commons that it is "not a confidence vote".
It appears to be climbdown from the previous position, as Tory MPs were earlier told in a message seen by the BBC that they must vote with the government.
The message said: “This is a confidence motion in the government.
“We cannot, under any circumstances, let the Labour Party take control of the order paper and put through their own legislation and whatever other bits of legislation they desire.
“We are voting NO and I reiterate, this is a hard three-line whip with all slips withdrawn."
Tory MPs set to defy Truss in loyalty vote
Nick Eardley & Joshua Nevett
BBC News
Three Tory MPs were set to defy the government on fracking, after a vote on banning shale gas extraction was branded a "confidence motion" - though it looks like the government are now rowing back on that.
Voting has started and Labour wants to use the vote in Parliament to force the introduction of a draft law to ban fracking.
The government has ordered Tory MPs to support its policy, or face expulsion from the parliamentary party.
Ahead of the showdown, three Tory MPs signalled they could not "vote tonight to support fracking".
Former ministers Chris Skidmore, Tracey Crouch, and backbencher Angela Richardson, suggested they would not support the government, meaning they could lose the whip.
Fracking vote will show scale of disagreement in Tory Party
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
Let's turn to Parliament for a moment, where plenty of action continues.
The government made it clear earlier that Labour’s upcoming vote - which will decide whether MPs should get a vote on fracking - is now being treated as a test of loyalty in the prime minister and government - a confidence vote in all but name.
If Tory MPs vote with Labour, they could lose the whip - meaning they will have to sit as independent MPs.
That could well be about to happen to a number of MPs, some of whom have already stuck their head above the parapet to say they will vote against the government.
"I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election," said MP Chris Skidmore. "I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision."
This is really significant as it shows the level of disagreement in the Tory Party with its current leaders is so stark that some MPs would rather not represent the party at all than support policies they don’t agree with.
Shapps praises chancellor - but no mention of Truss
In Grant Shapps's short statement outside the Home Office, some have noticed the new home secretary praised the (also relatively new) chancellor, but did not mention Prime Minister Liz Truss at all.
After acknowledging the government had been through a "turbulent time", Shapps told reporters: "Jeremy Hunt has done a great job settling issues in relation to that mini-budget."
No mention was made of what Truss had said to him in No 10 after appointing him to the role a few moments earlier.
I'm literally 10 minutes into the job, Shapps tells press pack
New Home Secretary Grant Shapps has just spoken to reporters waiting outside the Home Office in Westminster.
He says it's a "great honour" to serve in the role and he's looking forward to getting on with the job and providing the security British people need.
Asked whether the government has broken key pledges in areas such as migration, he says: "You'll forgive me, I'm literally 10 minutes into the job, so I'll refrain from commenting on the specifics of this role for the second."
He adds he accepts the government has had a difficult period, before turning to walk into the Home Office.
We need to unite, chancellor tells Tory MPs
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
Away from Downing Street for a moment, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has just finished
addressing backbench Tory MPs.
There wasn’t a big turnout of
Tory MPs in the room, though one left saying they were “very happy”.
A government source said his
principal message was about how the party needed to unite, and how he needs to
“balance” the pressures on spending and tax.
They added it was a “good
reception” with about “five or six rounds” of table banging - the traditional sign of approval in Westminster circles.
Shapps leaves No 10 - but swerves reporters' questions
The new Home Secretary Grant Shapps has just left 10 Downing Street.
He was asked by reporters outside No 10 what was happening with the government, but walked away without offering any comment.
Grant Shapps officially confirmed as new home secretary
Downing Street has just officially confirmed that Grant Shapps has been appointed as home secretary, replacing Suella Braverman.
Braverman resigned over migration row - Conservative Home editor
There's a lot of chatter about whether there's more to Suella Braverman's resignation than a breach of email security protocols.
Paul Goodman, the rather well-informed editor of Tory grassroots website Conservative Home, reports that the outgoing home secretary had a row with Downing St about migration policy.
In a tweet, Goodman says Braverman was under pressure from No 10 to announce a "liberalising migration plan that would make it easier for the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) to say the government would hit its growth target".
In a short letter accepting Suella Braverman's resignation, Prime Minister Liz Truss writes: "It is important that the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected."
"I am grateful for your service as home secretary. Your time in office has been marked by your steadfast commitment to keeping the British people safe. You oversaw the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, when thousands of officers were were deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of the Royal Family and all those who gathered in mourning for Her Late Majesty The Queen.
"I am also grateful for your previous work as attorney general, as my cabinet colleague and in particular your work on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
"I look forward to working with you in the future and wish you all the best."
WATCH: Incoming Home Secretary arrives at No 10
The incoming Home Secretary Grant Shapps was seen walking into No 10 a short time ago - with reporters shouting their questions to him.
Take a look:
We think he might say a few words when he leaves No 10 - stick with us and we'll bring you the latest.
Labour says PM's running of government is 'utter chaos'
Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said in response to Suella Braverman's resignation:
“This Tory government is falling apart at the seams.
"To appoint and then sack both your home secretary and chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos. This is no way to run a government," she tweeted.
She said Braverman's admission of breaching security procedures raises serious questions.
"There are also reports of major disputes about policy and we have had weeks of disagreements.
"We need an urgent statement from the prime minister. Home affairs, security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos."
She says the problems go beyond one home secretary.
"If the Conservatives can’t even manage the basics they need to get out of the way and hand over to people who can. The public doesn’t need changes at the top of the Tory party, it needs a Labour government.”
