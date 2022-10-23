Sunday's political programmes often get things off to a flying start. And today, at 9am, Laura Kuenssberg will be hearing from Penny Mordaunt, among others. Join us on this page, as we take you through what comes out of her show.
Of course, we'll be keeping our eye on other TV and radio stations to see if anyone gives anything away, and we'll let you know if they do.
And after Sunak and Johnson held talks last night, we'll be watching to see if either camp has anything to tell us about what they discussed.
Stick with us as we guide you through this expediated race to find a new prime minister.
It’s the day before Conservative MPs choose which of their colleagues they think are best placed to lead the party - and the country - following Liz Truss’ resignation 45 days into the job of being prime minister.
As part of an accelerated leadership election timetable, nominations close at 14:00 tomorrow.
With each candidate needing to get the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be on the ballot, and there are a total of 357 of them in the Commons, only three are expected to get through.
At the moment it’s looking like the contenders will be former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, and possibly, in an extraordinary comeback, ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson - whose resignation in July led to Truss’ ill-fated tenure in No 10 Downing Street.
Mordaunt is one of the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning from 09:00.
Stay here as we carry the programme live on this page and bring you the top news lines, best quotes, video clips, analysis and reaction.
