Liz Truss ascended to power promising a new economic and political era. It is 45 days since she became PM - the shortest premiership in British history.

Over the summer, as we travelled around the UK for hustings, it was clear Truss was highly popular with Conservative members.

Her promises to slash tax and govern as a Conservative were exactly what they wanted to hear. She wasn't a flawless media performer, but she knew how to work a friendly crowd.

There were warnings from former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his supporters that her economic plans were risky and could backfire.

Some said it would be electoral suicide. But they lost the argument in the Conservative Party.

With victory imminent, along with her close friend and political ally Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss got to work on formulating a plan for power which would be radical and bold.

But over the next few weeks, her authority collapsed completely.

