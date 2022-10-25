Rishi Sunak to take over as PM after meeting King Charles

As has been the short answer for days now, a lot. We saw one contender to replace Liz Truss drop out of the contest at the very last minute, and another successfully named Conservative Party leader.

In just a few hours we’ll see, and hear from, the new prime minister. But before that, let’s look back at Monday’s events:

Rishi Sunak was named the new leader of the Conservative Party and, by default, the next prime minister. He gained the support of more than half the number of Tory MPs

His rival Penny Mordaunt had hoped to just make the 100-nomination threshold needed to advance to the next stage of the contest, but moments before the 14:00 BST deadline she pulled out

In a statement, she said the decision to elect the UK’s first British Asian leader was “historic” and showed “once again the diversity and talent of our party”

Cabinet ministers, outgoing PM Liz Truss and dozens of Tory MPs congratulated Sunak, with many pledging to unite behind him

Sunak made a very brief statement at the Conservative Campaign HQ, where he said he would “serve with integrity” but warned of the “profound economic challenge” the country faces

Towards the end of the day, it was confirmed that Sunak – who’s about to become the youngest PM since 1812 – would take over from Truss this morning after meeting the King

Stay tuned for more, including the key timings for today.