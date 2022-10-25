Rishi Sunak to take over as PM after meeting King Charles

With one prime minister on their way out of No 10 and another due in before lunch, we’ve got quite a lot to get through. Here’s how today is looking:
09:00: Liz Truss will chair a cabinet meeting
10:15: The outgoing PM will make a statement outside No 10 before travelling to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with King Charles III, where she will formally resign
Sunak, the new Conservative Party leader, will then travel to Buckingham Palace for his first audience with the monarch and be invited to form a government
11:35: Sunak - who will at this point officially be prime minister - will then travel to Downing Street and make his own statement before entering No 10 as the third prime minister this year
After that, all eyes will be on the PM to hear who has got a spot in his cabinet
What happened yesterday?
As has been the short answer for days now, a lot. We saw one contender to replace Liz Truss drop out of the contest at the very last minute, and another successfully named Conservative Party leader.
In just a few hours we’ll see, and hear from, the new prime minister. But before that, let’s look back at Monday’s events:
Rishi Sunak was named the new leader of the Conservative Party and, by default, the next prime minister. He gained the support of more than half the number of Tory MPs
His rival Penny Mordaunt had hoped to just make the 100-nomination threshold needed to advance to the next stage of the contest, but moments before the 14:00 BST deadline she pulled out
In a statement, she said the decision to elect the UK’s first British Asian leader was “historic” and showed “once again the diversity and talent of our party”
Cabinet ministers, outgoing PM Liz Truss and dozens of Tory MPs congratulated Sunak, with many pledging to unite behind him
Sunak made a very brief statement at the Conservative Campaign HQ, where he said he would “serve with integrity” but warned of the “profound economic challenge” the country faces
Towards the end of the day, it was confirmed that Sunak – who’s about to become the youngest PM since 1812 – would take over from Truss this morning after meeting the King
Stay tuned for more, including the key timings for today.
Welcome
Hello, and thanks for joining us on what promises to be another momentous day in UK politics.
After weeks of financial turmoil, U-turns and a shock leadership contest, we’re set to see Rishi Sunak enter 10 Downing Street as the UK’s 57th prime minister.
Later this morning, following one last goodbye from outgoing PM Liz Truss, Sunak will head to Buckingham Palace where King Charles III will invite the new leader of the Conservative Party to form a government.
There’s that - as well as a statement by Sunak outside No 10 - to come, so stay with us for live updates.
