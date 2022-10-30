We’ll hear during the programme from Michael Gove. He is back in cabinet having been confirmed as Rishi Sunak’s levelling up secretary.

Gove has been an MP for Surrey Heath for almost 20 years. The 55-year-old is an experienced cabinet minister who has held a number of prominent roles in government, including education secretary, justice secretary and - most recently - levelling up secretary under Boris Johnson.

However, he was sacked from that role in July, after urging Johnson to resign as prime minister. After his dismissal he said did not expect to return to frontbench politics.

He then backed Rishi Sunak during the summer Tory Party leadership contest and, at the time, said Liz Truss's tax policies were a "holiday from reality".

Video content Video caption: Conservative Gove voices concerns over mini-budget on Kuenssberg Conservative Gove voices concerns over mini-budget on Kuenssberg

Only four weeks ago, on the Laura Kuennsberg show, he suggested he would not vote for Truss’s mini-budget in parliament, and said borrowing money to fund tax cuts was “not Conservative”.

What else has he been in the headlines for? Well, he has admitted using cocaine as a young journalist.

There was also the time he was filmed dancing at an Aberdeen nightclub last year, and in May he was criticised for adopting American and scouse accents in a BBC Breakfast interview on the cost of living.

And he took being trapped in a BBC lift for half an hour in good humour.