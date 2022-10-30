Labour MP Yvette Cooper is currently the shadow home secretary.
She was elected in 1997 as Tony Blair was swept into power and since then Cooper has represented the constituency of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford in West Yorkshire.
She served in former PM Gordon Brown’s cabinet as chief secretary to the Treasury and then as work and pensions secretary. Cooper came third in the 2015 contest that installed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, and has been shadow home secretary under Keir Starmer for the past year.
She has repeatedly criticised Rishi Sunak for his decision to reinstate Suella Braverman as home secretary - less than a week after she resigned from the role after sharing confidential documents via her personal email.
We’ll hear during the programme from Michael Gove. He is back in cabinet having been confirmed as Rishi Sunak’s levelling up secretary.
Gove has been an MP for Surrey Heath for almost 20 years. The 55-year-old is an experienced cabinet minister who has held a number of prominent roles in government, including education secretary, justice secretary and - most recently - levelling up secretary under Boris Johnson.
There was also the time he was filmed dancing at an Aberdeen nightclub last year, and in May he was criticised for adopting American and scouse accents in a BBC Breakfast interview on the cost of living.
After the last few years - let alone the last few weeks - you can see why Michael Gove has said in a speech that he is grateful "boring is back".
Gove, who has returned to cabinet as levelling up secretary and appears on this week's programme, made the comments at the London Press Club awards.
You too might feel relief that the crazy period of the Truss administration has come to an end, and that in Rishi Sunak we seem to have a prime minister who doesn't revel in scrapes and scandals, who doesn't have making headlines at the top of his to-do list.
Now who might we be talking about?
One of his ministers told me Sunak had "ended the Tory psychodrama with a careful reshuffle of all the talents and a focus on delivery", saying it was a sign of the recent turmoil that commentators see that as "boring".
"It's actually serious government," they added.
Another of his MPs, who did not find a berth in government, had a less flattering assessment, saying: "He's managed to appoint to some of the dullest people in Parliament to ministerial jobs, so if anybody can succeed in being boring, it's some of these people." Ouch!
It’s been a hectic seven days in politics so there's lots to talk about. Here’s a quick recap of what's been happening in Rishi Sunak’s first week as prime minister:
By early Monday afternoon Rishi Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor after his only official rival Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the contest with two minutes to go
In his first address as PM, Sunak vowed to fix Truss’s mistakes and warned of “difficult decisions” ahead
He reshaped Truss’s Cabinet – just under a dozen MPs including Jacob Rees-Mogg were ousted, while Jeremy Hunt remained as chancellor and James Cleverly as foreign secretary
Sunak faced some heat for re-appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary less than a week after she resigned from the post after sending confidential documents from her private email
Dominic Raab returned as deputy prime minister and Michael Gove as levelling up secretary, but there was no promotion for Mordaunt who remained as leader of the House of Commons. Gillian Keegan was appointed as the fifth education secretary since July
The new prime minister‘s first PMQs on Wednesday was dominated by criticism of Braverman’s reappointment, though it also become clear Sunak would reinstate the fracking ban that Liz Truss had said she would lift
Cooper is demanding Rishi Sunak "comes clean" and releases assessments of Suella Braverman's security breach.
