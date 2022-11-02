Sunak to face Starmer at PMQs after climate summit U-turn

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

It’s a question on the lips of many of the world's most influential politicians.

At last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - was one of the headline acts.

He delivered a passionate call for world leaders to adopt a “war-like” footing over climate change - an issue he has campaigned on devotedly for decades.

But during his first speech as King, he hinted that it would "not be possible for me to give as much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply".

In early October Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III will not attend the climate change conference in Cairo on the advice of the then Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," the Palace stated.