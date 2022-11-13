With confirmation in the past week that the UK economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September, it would appear warnings that Britain is heading into a lengthy recession might come true.
But what is a recession - and how does it affect people?
Usually you would expect that a country’s economy will grow over time because people are working more, producing more, and spending more.
They’re also paying more tax and businesses are hiring new workers and investing in things like machinery and equipment. GDP contracts when economic activity slows down - or reverses.
So instead of a person buying a new TV, they put the money into savings - or as like now - are spending more on basics like food and energy so are less likely to have left-over cash to spend on things they want instead of need.
And if people are buying less then firms will produce less, which means they don’t need as many workers or machines and so will cut back on hiring and investment - or start laying off staff because they don’t need as many - and that means people have even less money to spend on goods and services.
Tough road ahead, says Hunt
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
When the latest figures on the state of the UK economy were released on Friday showing that activity dropped by 0.2% in the last quarter, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning - said he was "under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead" as he warned "extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability" would be required.
And having previously warned that he would have to make “eye-watering decisions” about tax rises and public spending cuts to plug a so-called “black hole” in the government’s finances, on Friday Hunt pledged he was working to make a possible recession "shallower and quicker" in Thursday’s Autumn Statement.
Labour have accused the Conservatives of leaving the British economy exposed to international shocks following a decade of weak growth and inequality.
Let's meet the panel
BBC/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC/Getty Images
This week Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf and historian Sir Simon Schama will be discussing and commenting on what they’ve heard.
Paul Johnson has been director of the economics think tank the IFS since 2011. Among his main areas of interest are the public finances, pensions, tax and climate change. He was awarded a CBE in 2018 for services to the social sciences and economics.
Roula Khalaf has edited the Financial Times newspaper since 2020, having previously been the deputy editor. She has worked for the paper since 1995 in various roles including as Middle East editor where she led coverage of the Arab Spring uprisings in 2010.
Simon Schama is a professor of history and art history at Cambridge University. He has written extensively on history and art and has made a number of television programmes for the BBC and PBS in the US. He was knighted in 2019.
This week’s guests
EPA/PA Media/BBCCopyright: EPA/PA Media/BBC
Ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, we’ll be hearing from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. He’ll be on shortly after 9am.
Will he give us an idea of what his plan is? What’s the mix of public spending cuts to tax rises he’s going to deliver - given we think he’s planning to cut public spending by about £35bn and raise some £20bn through changes to tax?
Will benefits rise in line with inflation? - and what about the triple lock for state pensions? And how does he square the desire to balance the books as inflation and the cost of living soars and the economy contracts?
Expect Hunt to be coy about the details - but we may get an inkling about his current thinking.
Responding for Labour is the party’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves. Against a backdrop of declining economic growth, a potential new round of public spending cuts and pressure on public services - how much room does the party have to make funding commitments now for a possible future Labour government?
And ahead of today’s service of remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London, we’ll hear from the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.
Good morning and welcome
Thank you for joining us this morning for continuing live coverage of BBC News’ flagship political interview programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Following a week which saw the resignation of cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson after allegations of bullying by two former colleagues were leaked to the media, the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now looking towards the autumn statement this Thursday.
It’s been widely seen as a moment for him and his chancellor to rebuild the Conservative Party’s traditional reputation for sound economic management. That took quite a hit following September’s mini-budget, which left the financial markets reeling and brought about the end of Liz Truss’s brief tenure as PM.
The task facing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is all the more acute after figures released on Friday showed the UK economy shrank by 0.2% between July and September.
Don’t forget you can watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live without leaving this page from 9am.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp and Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBC/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC/Getty Images EPA/PA Media/BBCCopyright: EPA/PA Media/BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
What is a recession and how does it affect me?
With confirmation in the past week that the UK economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September, it would appear warnings that Britain is heading into a lengthy recession might come true.
But what is a recession - and how does it affect people?
Usually you would expect that a country’s economy will grow over time because people are working more, producing more, and spending more.
They’re also paying more tax and businesses are hiring new workers and investing in things like machinery and equipment. GDP contracts when economic activity slows down - or reverses.
So instead of a person buying a new TV, they put the money into savings - or as like now - are spending more on basics like food and energy so are less likely to have left-over cash to spend on things they want instead of need.
And if people are buying less then firms will produce less, which means they don’t need as many workers or machines and so will cut back on hiring and investment - or start laying off staff because they don’t need as many - and that means people have even less money to spend on goods and services.
Tough road ahead, says Hunt
When the latest figures on the state of the UK economy were released on Friday showing that activity dropped by 0.2% in the last quarter, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning - said he was "under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead" as he warned "extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability" would be required.
And having previously warned that he would have to make “eye-watering decisions” about tax rises and public spending cuts to plug a so-called “black hole” in the government’s finances, on Friday Hunt pledged he was working to make a possible recession "shallower and quicker" in Thursday’s Autumn Statement.
Labour have accused the Conservatives of leaving the British economy exposed to international shocks following a decade of weak growth and inequality.
Let's meet the panel
This week Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf and historian Sir Simon Schama will be discussing and commenting on what they’ve heard.
Paul Johnson has been director of the economics think tank the IFS since 2011. Among his main areas of interest are the public finances, pensions, tax and climate change. He was awarded a CBE in 2018 for services to the social sciences and economics.
Roula Khalaf has edited the Financial Times newspaper since 2020, having previously been the deputy editor. She has worked for the paper since 1995 in various roles including as Middle East editor where she led coverage of the Arab Spring uprisings in 2010.
Simon Schama is a professor of history and art history at Cambridge University. He has written extensively on history and art and has made a number of television programmes for the BBC and PBS in the US. He was knighted in 2019.
This week’s guests
Ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, we’ll be hearing from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. He’ll be on shortly after 9am.
Will he give us an idea of what his plan is? What’s the mix of public spending cuts to tax rises he’s going to deliver - given we think he’s planning to cut public spending by about £35bn and raise some £20bn through changes to tax?
Will benefits rise in line with inflation? - and what about the triple lock for state pensions? And how does he square the desire to balance the books as inflation and the cost of living soars and the economy contracts?
Expect Hunt to be coy about the details - but we may get an inkling about his current thinking.
Responding for Labour is the party’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves. Against a backdrop of declining economic growth, a potential new round of public spending cuts and pressure on public services - how much room does the party have to make funding commitments now for a possible future Labour government?
And ahead of today’s service of remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London, we’ll hear from the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.
Good morning and welcome
Thank you for joining us this morning for continuing live coverage of BBC News’ flagship political interview programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Following a week which saw the resignation of cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson after allegations of bullying by two former colleagues were leaked to the media, the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now looking towards the autumn statement this Thursday.
It’s been widely seen as a moment for him and his chancellor to rebuild the Conservative Party’s traditional reputation for sound economic management. That took quite a hit following September’s mini-budget, which left the financial markets reeling and brought about the end of Liz Truss’s brief tenure as PM.
The task facing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is all the more acute after figures released on Friday showed the UK economy shrank by 0.2% between July and September.
Don’t forget you can watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live without leaving this page from 9am.