With confirmation in the past week that the UK economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September, it would appear warnings that Britain is heading into a lengthy recession might come true.

But what is a recession - and how does it affect people?

Usually you would expect that a country’s economy will grow over time because people are working more, producing more, and spending more.

They’re also paying more tax and businesses are hiring new workers and investing in things like machinery and equipment. GDP contracts when economic activity slows down - or reverses.

So instead of a person buying a new TV, they put the money into savings - or as like now - are spending more on basics like food and energy so are less likely to have left-over cash to spend on things they want instead of need.

And if people are buying less then firms will produce less, which means they don’t need as many workers or machines and so will cut back on hiring and investment - or start laying off staff because they don’t need as many - and that means people have even less money to spend on goods and services.