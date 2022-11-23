We're hearing claims again about how the UK compares to other economies on economic growth.

At PMQs, Labour leader Keir Starmer told MPs: “Britain faces the lowest growth of any OECD nation over the next two years.”

He was referring to economic forecasts from the OECD, which is a club of 38 member countries.

Its latest report on Tuesday predicted that the UK economy would shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow 0.2% in 2024, which is the lowest in the OECD.

The prime minister responded by saying the UK had: “This year the fastest growth in the G7.”

The G7 is a smaller group of big economies.

The OECD expects the UK to grow 4.4% in 2022, which is indeed the fastest in the G7, although the UK had further to recover, having still not reached the level of economic output it had before the pandemic.

So, they were both right with these claims, but were looking at different periods and different economic forecasts.