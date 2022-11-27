BBC / Reuters / PA MediaCopyright: BBC / Reuters / PA Media
Listening to the interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg are the panel who’ll offer their analysis of what they’ve heard.
This week we’ll hear from mathematician, writer and broadcaster Dr Hannah Fry, former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry and Frances O'Grady the outgoing general secretary of the Trades Union Congress.
Hannah Fry is a mathematics professor at UCL in London. She’s well known for making TV and radio programmes about maths, science and engineering and can currently be seen on BBC Two in her new series The Secret Genius of Modern Life. She has also written and broadcast about receiving a cancer diagnosis at the age of 36 and explored why people refused to be vaccinated against Covid.
Jake Berry was elected the Conservative MP for the previously Labour seat of Rossendale and Darwen at the 2010 general election. He was Tory party chairman under former Prime Minister Liz Truss until her resignation. Before that he was a government minister and chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs who lobby for more investment in the north of England.
Frances O’Grady has been part of the trade union movement all her life and has been general secretary of the Trades Union Congress since 2013 and is the first woman to have held the post. She has been credited with helping inform the government’s furlough scheme during the Covid pandemic - along with bosses’ group the CBI. Earlier this year O’Grady announced she would stand down as general secretary. She will be succeeded by her deputy Paul Nowak next month.
Who's on the show?
As we’ve been saying - there’s a lot of industrial strife around in the UK at the moment, and one of the longest-running disputes is between Britain’s rail operators and members of the RMT and Aslef transport unions.
The government says it’s down to the companies to sort out issues around pay and working conditions. But the unions say that as ministers are ultimately in charge of Britain’s rail system they need to get involved to resolve the dispute.
So this week we’ll hear from Transport Secretary Mark Harper. He said on Friday that he hoped the rail firms and unions could reach an agreement by Christmas - having met both sides last week. The RMT discussed the meeting as “positive”.
None of Harper’s predecessors at the Department of Transport engaged with the dispute, but he said his role was to “encourage the two sides to come to an agreement and also to make sure... the process moves along as quickly as we can".
Some 47 Conservative MPs have signed an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill which would ban mandatory housing targets in England. Does Nandy think having targets to build houses works?
Good morning - welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the BBC’s flagship political interview show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Yesterday saw another day of strike action on Britain’s railways, as workers belonging to the train drivers’ union Aslef walked out in a dispute over pay, severely disrupting the services of 11 rail firms.
Separately, members of the RMT union will continue their strike action next month and in January in a row over pay, job security and working conditions.
As well as these, nurses at hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to take part in the biggest strike in their union’s history next month - and staff at Royal Mail are also due to walk out on eight days between now and Christmas.
So are we heading for a new Winter of Discontent like the UK saw back in 1979 when strikes crippled industry and public services? And what are the political consequences for both the government and Labour of this continuing industrial unrest?
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week will hear from Transport Secretary Mark Harper and Labour’s shadow levelling-up and housing secretary Lisa Nandy.
Stay with us for the build-up and background to this week’s big issues and then watch live without leaving this page from 9am.
Why are so many workers on strike?
Prices are rising at over 11% per year, the fastest rate for 40 years. That means workers are seeing their living costs rising faster than their wages, leaving them worse off.
Employees in many industries belong to trade unions, which are organisations that represent their interests to management, and negotiate on their behalf over pay, jobs and working conditions.
When those unions have not been able to get a pay deal they feel is fair, or to agree a compromise, they can ask their members to vote on whether to take industrial action.
At the most extreme, this means going on strike where workers refuse to do their jobs.
Workers can also take less drastic measures to put pressure on their employers, such as refusing to do overtime.
In some professions basic services are maintained. Doctors and nurses won't completely stop work as that would put lives at risk.
Industrial disputes have been rising since the pandemic.
In 2019, on average 19,500 days a month were lost to strike action. In July 2022, the figure was 87,600, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Strikes - the who, what, where and when
As we’ve mentioned, workers in a variety of sectors across Britain are either on strike or planning to walkout at the moment.
BBC News has been compiling guides about which industries are currently affected by industrial action.We’ve put them all here so you can find out who is on strike, and how that might impact on you:
We also know that about 200 workers at Greene King breweries in Suffolk, Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire are going on strike in a dispute over pay.
