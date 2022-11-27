Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Prices are rising at over 11% per year, the fastest rate for 40 years. That means workers are seeing their living costs rising faster than their wages, leaving them worse off.

Employees in many industries belong to trade unions, which are organisations that represent their interests to management, and negotiate on their behalf over pay, jobs and working conditions.

When those unions have not been able to get a pay deal they feel is fair, or to agree a compromise, they can ask their members to vote on whether to take industrial action.

At the most extreme, this means going on strike where workers refuse to do their jobs.

Workers can also take less drastic measures to put pressure on their employers, such as refusing to do overtime.

In some professions basic services are maintained. Doctors and nurses won't completely stop work as that would put lives at risk.

Industrial disputes have been rising since the pandemic.

In 2019, on average 19,500 days a month were lost to strike action. In July 2022, the figure was 87,600, according to the Office for National Statistics.