Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has left Downing Street and is en route to the House of Commons.
The PM will be taking questions from MPs at 12:00 GMT.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, but you can also watch the debat live by clicking the play button at the top of this page.
Rees-Mogg says Sunak government lacks authority and mandate
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Rishi
Sunak’s government lacks authority – but also that backbench rebellions against
it are “ill-advised”.
On a podcast for ConservativeHome, the former cabinet
minister said Tory MPs had to unite behind the PM if they wanted to win the
next general election, “unless it is something that singularly disadvantages
one’s own constituency”.
Faced with rebellions, in recent days ministers have been forced
to delay plans to reform planning rules in England. The PM is also facing
pressure from some in his party to lift a ban on onshore wind farms.
There has been criticism from some MPs too about increases in
taxes and a tougher line on China.
Rees-Mogg, who quit the government when Sunak became PM, also
suggested a lack of an electoral mandate was a problem.
“The mandate is important and the
mandate was Boris’s. Therefore it’s hard to turn around and say you must vote
for this because it was in the manifesto – when inconvenient bits of the
manifesto have been jettisoned."
Paramedics, call handlers and other staff backed a walkout at five of the 10 regional teams - the North East, the North West, Yorkshire, London and the South West. Their union, Unison, says action is likely before Christmas.
Unison is one of three unions that represent ambulance staff, and rules requiring emergency care to be provided mean the strike impact will be limited.
But Friends of the Earth say this is "nonsense", and Greenpeace say onshore wind is "thriving".
Onshore wind is a cheap, renewable source of energy, but opponents say turbines are noisy and an eyesore.
PM Rishi Sunak has pledged to keep the effective ban on new onshore wind in England, which has been in place since 2015.
But more than 30 of his own MPs - including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - have backed an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill which would overturn the ban.
Labour says it will support the amendment, increasing the chances of a government defeat.
Welcome along
Good morning.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face questions from MPs shortly as he gets ready to face Labour leader Keir Starmer at the despatch box.
We are expecting questions on diverse topics such as the Tory party's ban on onshore wind farms, food price inflation hitting a record high and Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on a podcast for the ConservativeHome website about Sunak's government lacking authority.
The session will, as ever, start at 12pm.
There'll be a live stream at the top of this page from the House of Commons so you can watch along and we'll bring you all the analysis and events as they happen.
Train drivers and railway staff
-
Nurses
-
College lecturers
-
Royal Mail workers
-
Airline ground handlers
-
Some Amazon workers
-
Staff at brewers Greene King
-
Some dock workers
-
Teachers in Scotland
-
Oil workers
-
About 100,000 civil servants
