Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Rishi Sunak’s government lacks authority – but also that backbench rebellions against it are “ill-advised”.

On a podcast for ConservativeHome , the former cabinet minister said Tory MPs had to unite behind the PM if they wanted to win the next general election, “unless it is something that singularly disadvantages one’s own constituency”.

Faced with rebellions, in recent days ministers have been forced to delay plans to reform planning rules in England. The PM is also facing pressure from some in his party to lift a ban on onshore wind farms.

There has been criticism from some MPs too about increases in taxes and a tougher line on China.

Rees-Mogg, who quit the government when Sunak became PM, also suggested a lack of an electoral mandate was a problem.

“The mandate is important and the mandate was Boris’s. Therefore it’s hard to turn around and say you must vote for this because it was in the manifesto – when inconvenient bits of the manifesto have been jettisoned."