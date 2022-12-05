Labour to propose far-reaching reforms to UK's political system

Starmer is asked if he's going to scrap the House of Lords.
"Yes", he replies and says he thinks the House is "indefensible".
He says anyone who looks at it "would struggle to say that it should be kept".
Starmer says Labour wants to replace the House of Lords with an "elected chamber that has a really strong mission".
Starmer quizzed over detail of report
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is asked about the details in the report.
He says the "devolution of powers of resources to local areas" will create what he says Labour calls "clusters of economic activity".
He says there are lots of different economic activities that can be spread across the whole of the country and people should be given a "much greater say over what happens in their area".
'Biggest transfer of power' - Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer says he’s hoping to outline “the biggest transfer of power”.
He says it is grounded on his core belief that if Labour forms the next government in the next couple of years, we have to "fix our economy and fix our policies".
The report, due to be outlined in Leeds this morning, is not meant to be interpreted as an academic report, the Labour leader tells the BBC.
Starmer says too much power is held in Westminster and in Whitehall.
He adds that there are too many politicians in Westminster deciding what's best and Labour's proposal outlines what the best path for change is.
Starmer speaking to BBC Breakfast
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest lines.
What's new in the report?
Jane Barlow/PA WireCopyright: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is launching a report titled
A New Britain in Leeds at 10:00 that proposes far-reaching reforms to the UK’s
political system.
As we've reported one of the most noteworthy proposals is scrapping the House
of Lords and replacing it with an elected chamber, which some peers have warned
against.
There are also 40 other recommendations in the report, including proposals for handing new economic powers to English mayors,
local authorities and devolved governments.
Sir Keir is expected to hail the proposals for political and economic devolution as "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people".
The report argues the
"continuing over-concentration of power in Westminster and Whitehall is
undermining our ability to deliver growth and prosperity for the whole
country", creating a "vicious circle".
What was Gordon Brown tasked with?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Let’s get a bit of context. Last year, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked former PM Gordon Brown to lead a constitutional review into the future of the UK – and the Labour Party, should it win the next general election.
Parts of the report were leaked in September, revealing some of Brown’s recommendations, with reports suggesting these include banning most second jobs for MPs and replacing the current House of Lords with a democratically elected upper chamber of nations and regions.
As it stands, the majority of peers – members of the Lords, not elected by the public – are appointed by the King on the advice of a prime minister.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Jane Barlow/PA WireCopyright: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
House of Lords is indefensible - Starmer
Starmer is asked if he's going to scrap the House of Lords.
"Yes", he replies and says he thinks the House is "indefensible".
He says anyone who looks at it "would struggle to say that it should be kept".
Starmer says Labour wants to replace the House of Lords with an "elected chamber that has a really strong mission".
Starmer quizzed over detail of report
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is asked about the details in the report.
He says the "devolution of powers of resources to local areas" will create what he says Labour calls "clusters of economic activity".
He says there are lots of different economic activities that can be spread across the whole of the country and people should be given a "much greater say over what happens in their area".
'Biggest transfer of power' - Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer says he’s hoping to outline “the biggest transfer of power”.
He says it is grounded on his core belief that if Labour forms the next government in the next couple of years, we have to "fix our economy and fix our policies".
The report, due to be outlined in Leeds this morning, is not meant to be interpreted as an academic report, the Labour leader tells the BBC.
Starmer says too much power is held in Westminster and in Whitehall.
He adds that there are too many politicians in Westminster deciding what's best and Labour's proposal outlines what the best path for change is.
Starmer speaking to BBC Breakfast
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest lines.
What's new in the report?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is launching a report titled A New Britain in Leeds at 10:00 that proposes far-reaching reforms to the UK’s political system.
As we've reported one of the most noteworthy proposals is scrapping the House of Lords and replacing it with an elected chamber, which some peers have warned against.
There are also 40 other recommendations in the report, including proposals for handing new economic powers to English mayors, local authorities and devolved governments.
Sir Keir is expected to hail the proposals for political and economic devolution as "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people".
The report argues the "continuing over-concentration of power in Westminster and Whitehall is undermining our ability to deliver growth and prosperity for the whole country", creating a "vicious circle".
What was Gordon Brown tasked with?
Let’s get a bit of context. Last year, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked former PM Gordon Brown to lead a constitutional review into the future of the UK – and the Labour Party, should it win the next general election.
Parts of the report were leaked in September, revealing some of Brown’s recommendations, with reports suggesting these include banning most second jobs for MPs and replacing the current House of Lords with a democratically elected upper chamber of nations and regions.
As it stands, the majority of peers – members of the Lords, not elected by the public – are appointed by the King on the advice of a prime minister.
How this works is explained here.
Today’s news conference will see Sir Keir and Brown lay out the report’s findings for the first time.
According to Labour, its main aims are to restore public trust in politics as well as give greater powers to local regions and the devolved UK nations (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).
Good morning
Hello and thank you for joining us as we prepare to hear from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former PM Gordon Brown.
They’re due to host a news conference in Leeds this morning about a constitutional review, led by Brown, which makes recommendations that could shape key policies in a future Labour government.
Labour wants to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with a refreshed upper chamber.
The report will also put forward 40 recommendations, which include proposals for handing new economic powers to English mayors, local authorities and devolved governments.
However, the party says it will consult on the report’s proposals before deciding whether to put them in their next election manifesto.
As for what else Brown has suggested, we’ll know more later. Stay tuned for live updates, analysis and reaction.