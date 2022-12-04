"My God, I don't know what I'm supposed to do at all." That's not an admission that you expect to hear from a movie megastar.

But that's how Kate Winslet described some moments of being a mum in the 21st Century, with parents "rendered utterly powerless" as their kids spend more and more time online.

Winslet's new film confronts that dilemma head on. She tells the story of a mother desperately trying to help her daughter, whose mental health has been shattered as she's sucked deeper and deeper into social media.

The drama - I am Ruth - is hard to watch, but hard to look away from. Without giving a terrible spoiler, it does also in the end offer hope.

It's all the more powerful because Winslet's on-screen child is played by her own daughter - Mia Threapleton.

But the Oscar winner hopes the film will prompt a wider conversation about how vulnerable children are.

She suggests some online platforms should be banned for kids and accuses the government and tech firms of "shirking responsibility".

"Whoever those people are, they know who they are, they should just step up and do better," she told me.

