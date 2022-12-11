Cleverly and Streeting face Kuenssberg's questions

Reuters/Getty Images Copyright: Reuters/Getty Images

This week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is asking what the UK’s foreign policy is right now, other than containing Vladimir Putin’s Russia and “robust pragmatism” towards China promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

We’ll see what Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has to say on both these issues - as well as what the future holds for relations between the UK and the European Union. It’s been a while since we heard much about the Northern Ireland Protocol - the UK-EU Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules and avoids the need for a hard border with the Irish Republic after Brexit.

Back in November Cleverly played down talk of an imminent breakthrough in reforming the protocol - which is unpopular with Northern Ireland’s unionist parties because they says it treats their region differently from the rest of the UK.

And we may hear more about how the UK wants to maintain friendly relations with the rest of Europe while also beefing up its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. In just the past week the UK has announced that Japan has come on board with Italy to help develop the next generation fighter jet for the Royal Air Force.

We’ll also hear from shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

The NHS is proving to be a major battleground between the UK’s two main political parties. While Labour will continue to criticise the government over its handling of the health service - the Conservatives have made efforts to link Labour's traditionally close relationship with the trade unions and the wave of strikes planned for this month.

Among those walking out are nurses and ambulance crews in a dispute over pay. Would Labour pay them what they are demanding - even though the government has said that their claim is unaffordable in the present economic climate?

We’ll hear from both men after 9am this morning.