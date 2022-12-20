Labour MP Clive Betts asks the prime minister whether it is acceptable that Ukrainian families who arrived in the UK this year will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.

Sunak responds by thanking the thousands of British families who welcomed refugees and says many of them will be setting an extra place for Christmas dinner on Sunday.

He said it was recently announced that families who take on Ukrainians for an extra 12 months will receive £500 a month - an increase from the initial payment of £350.

He said about £150m of funding has been issued to local authorities to mitigate homelessness.

Additionally, £500m has been made available in capital funding to alleviate pressures on housing.

Sunak adds that it's "reasonable" that over time, payments to local authorities will change.