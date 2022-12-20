She goes on to ask him to commit to providing the war-torn nation with "unreserved support", no matter the outcome of the audit.
Rishi Sunak responds by saying his first call as prime minister was to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He asks the committee to look at his actions, which he says show his continued support for Ukraine.
Sunak likely to face a grilling from MPs
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
At the start of this year, when he was still chancellor, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a drinks reception in Westminster.
He joked that his aides had taught him that, in any public appearance, he must avoid committing the "cardinal sin of news".
As the year draws to a close, and MPs head off on their Christmas break tomorrow, it's likely the now-prime minister will be bearing this mantra in mind.
As news cycles go, this grilling by senior MPs can't really go worse for him than the previous Liaison Committee did for the last, but one, prime minister.
Last time one of these took place, Boris Johnson was being fired questions on a day many of his colleagues were hoping to effectively "fire" him by resigning in their masses.
Sunak will likely want to approach his first appearance before this committee in a way that brings calm and not conflict.
If he can field the tricky questions without too many negative headlines, or too much unease among his backbench MPs, it will give him a chance to recalibrate over the Christmas break before setting out more of what he wants to do in the New Year.
But, with ongoing strikes, an NHS on the brink, a cost of living crisis and pressure to prove his plans will stop stop boats making the dangerous Channel crossing - he's unlikely to get an easy ride.
Proceedings get going
The Liaison Committee has just begun, with Rishi Sunak about to be grilled by fellow MPs - some from within his own party.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.
The questions Sunak will likely face
Liaison Committees offer MPs their best chance to scrutinise the prime minister on the big issues of the day.
Because of this, committee meetings are often long and cover a wide-range of subjects.
Today’s session has been divided into four segments:
Global Issues, including the war in Ukraine, migration and the COP27 climate summit
State of the Union, including debates over Scottish independence and the UK’s place in the world
Economic issues, including the Autumn Statement and subsequent impact on the cost of living
Cross-departmental work, including Sunak’s record in office
Expect Rishi Sunak to also be asked about ongoing strikes, Brexit and the NHS.
What is the liaison committee?
The Liaison Committee is a super-committee made up of the chairs of 14 senior select committees.
The heads of committees covering areas such as home affairs, foreign affairs and the Treasury come together to form a team of policy specialists to question the government’s record in office.
They are presided over by Sir Bernard Jenkin, who is chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
It meets three times a year, specifically to scrutinise the work of the prime minister. Like the Houses of Parliament, the majority of members of the committee are Conservative MPs.
But this has not saved previous Tory prime ministers from a savaging in the past.
The committee hearing will see a number of select committee chairs appearing for the first time, with a raft of new arrivals following the change of governments in the autumn - including Health and Social Care Committee Chair Steve Brine.
Welcome to our coverage
Rishi Sunak will face the infamous Liaison Committee for the first time since becoming prime minister this afternoon.
The heads of 14 key parliamentary committees – which collectively make up the Liaison Committee - will grill the PM on his record in office and his upcoming plans.
Questions are expected to cover major issues including war in Ukraine, ongoing domestic strike action and the UK’s sluggish economy.
Sunak has only been in office for eight weeks, so this may be the first chance to hear in detail his plans for a number of key issues.
His predecessor Liz Truss didn't last long enough to get a gig at the Liaison Committee.
PM defends funding for Ukrainian refugees
Labour MP Clive Betts asks the prime minister whether it is acceptable that Ukrainian families who arrived in the UK this year will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Sunak responds by thanking the thousands of British families who welcomed refugees and says many of them will be setting an extra place for Christmas dinner on Sunday.
He said it was recently announced that families who take on Ukrainians for an extra 12 months will receive £500 a month - an increase from the initial payment of £350.
He said about £150m of funding has been issued to local authorities to mitigate homelessness.
Additionally, £500m has been made available in capital funding to alleviate pressures on housing.
Sunak adds that it's "reasonable" that over time, payments to local authorities will change.
Ukraine support can deter Russian aggression - Sunak
It's over to Sir Bernard Jenkin now, chair of the Liaison Committee, who reminds Rishi Sunak that it's been 300 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Asked if the UK is in danger of underestimating Russia's will, the PM says these questions prove why it's important to continue supporting Ukraine.
"And make sure that support is effective in deterring further Russian aggression," he says.
Sunak adds that the UK's European allies feel the same, before listing some of the priorities needed to help Ukraine, such as air defence.
Sunak taking 'concrete steps to stand up to China'
Sunak says his government is taking "concrete steps" to stand up to China's influence in the UK.
Since becoming leader, Sunak has declared the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over and vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country.
The prime minister tells the committee "I’ve always been clear that China represents as systematic challenge to our values".
He points to the fact the government had blocked companies linked to the Chinese government.
He adds that CCTV cameras have also been removed from government buildings "connected to national intelligence law in China".
Sunak 'increasingly concerned' about Iran
Sunak is now asked about Iran - how is he standing with the people of Iran during the ongoing protests and if he will sanction the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"The protests in Iran send a very clear message that the Iranian people aren't satisfied with the path the government has taken," he says.
"We stand very much with the people of Iran. I think the treatment of protesters is frankly abhorrent."
The UK has issued sanctions, including against the IRGC, and summoned a senior Iranian official over the protests, he adds.
Sunak goes on to say he is "increasingly concerned" about Iran's behaviour and treatment of its citizens.
My actions as PM show support for Ukraine - Sunak
The first question is about the war in Ukraine.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns says the PM has ordered a "Goldman Sachs-style report" into UK support for Ukraine.
She goes on to ask him to commit to providing the war-torn nation with "unreserved support", no matter the outcome of the audit.
Rishi Sunak responds by saying his first call as prime minister was to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He asks the committee to look at his actions, which he says show his continued support for Ukraine.
