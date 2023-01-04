It may well be a new year but strikes that kicked off in 2022 are continuing to play out across the UK.

From the railway to the roads, through to schools and the NHS, this month alone will see workers across more than five sectors stage walkouts.

Industrial action by health and rail staff, in particular, have caused big headaches for the Sunak administration.

All eyes will be on the prime minister today to see if there's any movement on the government's side in trying to resolve the disputes.