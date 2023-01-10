This bill has a long - and potentially tricky - parliamentary journey ahead of it. But it shows the direction of travel the government wants to go in.

Ministers want to use the law to ensure that staffing levels in certain parts of the public sector, such as health, “protect the public” even during strikes.

But this would mean certain strikes are less disruptive. Given that this is the point of industrial action, this may well dilute the impact certain employees can have during disputes.

This is all happening while there seems to be signs ministers and some unions are starting to make progress towards agreements to end current strikes (though this is far from guaranteed).

While there may be a “chink of light” (as one union put it at the weekend) in the current situation, the government may well want to avoid being in the same position at some point in the future, and this legislation could help with that.

Though obviously it will be fiercely opposed by the union movement.

While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had a slightly tetchy relationship with a number of union leaders during recent strikes (he told his frontbenchers to avoid picket lines) the party is sticking to its trade union roots on this issue, insisting they would repeal this legislation.