It comes after he described, in a tweet, Covid-19 vaccines as the "biggest crime against humanity since Holocaust".
The government's chief whip, Simon Hart, said in a statement:
Quote Message: Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process. As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.
Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process. As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.
Quote Message: The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation."
The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation."
When an MP loses the whip they are effectively expelled from their party but remain as an MP, meaning they sit as an independent member until the banishing party restores the whip.
What could come up today?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
In Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s first head-to-head of 2023, it seems
likely that strikes will come up in one way or another.
New legislation… The Conservatives announced plans yesterday
to enforce minimum service levels during walkouts, including for ambulance
staff and railway workers. Under the bill, some employees would
be required to work during a strike and could be sacked if they refuse.
Ministers claim
this will protect lives and livelihoods, but some Labour MPs have already
condemned the move as an attack on workers’ right to strike.
Sticky for
Starmer… A key problem for
Labour is that senior members of the party, including shadow
health secretary Wes Streeting, have already admitted they wouldn’t
pay some workers what they’re demanding either. The difference, they claim, is
that unlike the government they’d be around the negotiating table, trying to
reach an agreement.
Politico's Playbook predicts that Sunak will want to pit Starmer against the suffering public after Labour opposed the government's new strike law, which the Conservatives have framed as life-saving.
Other areas… Being that it’s the first PMQs of the year,
Sir Keir may decide to bring up one of the other issues currently affecting the
UK, be that the cost of living or continued migrant crisis.
We’ll find out what
line of questioning he goes down when the session kicks off at 12:00 GMT.
Stay
with us for live updates and analysis.
Welcome
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage of the first Prime Minister's Questions of 2023.
Rishi Sunak will be grilled by MPs in the House of Commons from midday - including Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates, so stay tuned.
Sunak responds, saying the government has always been clear that it wants to have a "constructive dialogue" with unions.
He says recommendations made by the independent pay review body were followed, before accusing Starmer of failing to come up with a solution himself.
He also asks the Labour leader why he doesn't support the new strike laws.
Starmer beings with strikes question
Labour leader Keir Starmer is up.
He starts by stating that in 13 years of Labour government there were no national NHS strikes.
Why is Sunak choosing to "prolong the misery" rather than end strikes, Starmer asks.
BreakingSunak confirms he has used private health care
Asked about dentist waiting times, Sunak says he is registered with an NHS GP but has used private healthcare in the past.
PMQs has begun
The PM is on his feet at the dispatch box as Prime Minister's Questions gets under way.
We're listening in and we'll bring you the latest lines here.
PM arrives in House of Commons for PMQs
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in the House of Commons - to cheers from the Tory benches - ahead of PMQs, which is due to get under way in the next few minutes.
Sunak will face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, before the floor is opened up to other MPs.
Stay with us for the latest updates. Remember, you can also watch the action right here by clicking the 'play' button at the top of this page.
Similar themes likely to continue to dominate PMQs
Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
The backdrop to the first Prime Minister's Questions of 2023 is strikingly similar to the last time Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed in December.
The NHS is under huge strain, strikes continue to cause disruption and the rising cost of living has put more and more pressure on household finances.
Since the final PMQs of 2022, Sunak has made five pledges on which he said voters should judge his government, including halving inflation and cutting waiting lists.
Starmer has borrowed the Brexit campaign's slogan and pledged to help communities "take back control" from Westminster.
Any challenge to the PM from the Labour leader over strikes is likely to see Sunak question his opponent's stance on industrial action.
Expect the government's plans to force public services to provide a minimum level of service during strikes by law to feature too.
Will Sunak be questioned over whether he uses private GP?
One line of attack for Labour could be Rishi Sunak’s repeated refusal to say whether he uses private healthcare.
Sunak told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that it is "not really relevant” and is a “personal choice".
When asked the same question, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he did not use private healthcare.
In the interview, Kuenssberg suggested there was huge public interest in Sunak's decisions and that former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher was open about her choice to use a private GP.
Sunak said he "grew up in an NHS family", with a dad who was a GP, and a mum who was a pharmacist.
But when pressed again, Sunak did not answer the question and instead said, in general, "we should be making use of the independent sector" so patients could choose where they have treatment.
A newspaper report in November suggested Sunak was registered with a private GP practice that offers on-the-day appointments and charges £250 for a half-hour consultation.
Rail union leaders take aim at government
More now on the Transport Select Committee meeting that has been taking place this morning.
RMT leader Mick Lynch accused the government of driving the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions and blocking deals to resolve the row.
Former transport secretary Grant Shapps was singled out for criticism.
"This is Shapps's project - the dispute has been bequested to the rest of us to sort out," he told MPs.
Frank Ward, interim general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said he had written to Shapps when he was transport secretary asking for a meeting but had no response.
"He was non-existent," he told the committee.
We are further away than when we started - union leader
More on strikes now - which are highly likely to be a focus in the Commons today.
Train drivers' union leaders have appeared at a Transport Select Committee this morning.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of the Aslef union, was asked how close, on a scale of one to 10, the situation was to a resolution.
“I think you can include zero. We're further away than when we started,” he replied.
RMT leader Mick Lynch said: "We haven't got an agreement. Until we get an agreement we're not close to it."
He said nine clauses were added to an offer made last month, describing it as "sabotage".
Labour likely to raise new strike bill
Strikes are likely to be a hot topic at PMQs today.
Yesterday, Business Secretary Grant Shapps set out plans to enforce minimum service levels during strike action, including for ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers.
Under the bill, some employees would be required to work during a strike and could be sacked if they refuse.
Shapps said the aim was to protect lives and livelihoods.
But unions said the proposed bill was "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".
Labour has said it would repeal the legislation if it wins the next general election.
Read in full: Grant Shapps unveils new powers in strike laws
Sunak on his way to PMQs
PM Rishi Sunak has left Downing Street and is en route to the House of Commons.
He’ll take questions from MPs at the usual time of 12:00 GMT.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, but you can also watch the debate live by clicking the play button at the top of this page from midday.
