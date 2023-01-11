PA Media Copyright: PA Media

In Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s first head-to-head of 2023, it seems likely that strikes will come up in one way or another.

New legislation… The Conservatives announced plans yesterday to enforce minimum service levels during walkouts, including for ambulance staff and railway workers. Under the bill, some employees would be required to work during a strike and could be sacked if they refuse.

Ministers claim this will protect lives and livelihoods, but some Labour MPs have already condemned the move as an attack on workers’ right to strike.

Ambulance strikes… Not to mention, today’s PMQs session comes against the backdrop of a second strike by ambulance workers in less than a month. And this time call handlers have joined the picket line, too.

Sticky for Starmer… A key problem for Labour is that senior members of the party, including shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, have already admitted they wouldn’t pay some workers what they’re demanding either. The difference, they claim, is that unlike the government they’d be around the negotiating table, trying to reach an agreement.

Politico's Playbook predicts that Sunak will want to pit Starmer against the suffering public after Labour opposed the government's new strike law, which the Conservatives have framed as life-saving.

Other areas… Being that it’s the first PMQs of the year, Sir Keir may decide to bring up one of the other issues currently affecting the UK, be that the cost of living or continued migrant crisis.

We’ll find out what line of questioning he goes down when the session kicks off at 12:00 GMT.

Stay with us for live updates and analysis.