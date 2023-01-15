Starmer to appear on Kuenssberg show after calling for NHS reform

You can be pretty certain that Transport Secretary Mark Harper is going to be asked about the ongoing chaos created by the rail strikes. But where are we at with the strikes?

Train operators and unions are still at loggerheads over pay and conditions after months of chaos through strikes.

Union leader Mick Whelan told MPs this week he believed the two sides were "further away than we started".

When asked by MPs how close a resolution was on a scale of one to 10, Whelan said: "I think you can include zero."

EPA Copyright: EPA

Last week, the Rail Delivery Group (known as RDG, which represents the train operating companies) made their first official offer to drivers, a backdated 4% pay rise for 2022 and another 4% rise in 2023, contingent on changes to working practices.

But Whelan said he could not recommend "any one element of it", adding it could "destroy the ability to go back to talks in future".

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Grant Shapps has set out plans to enforce minimum service levels during strike action.

It could mean some public sector workers would be required to work during a strike or face being fired.

But unions say the proposed bill is "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".

And Labour said it will repeal the legislation if it wins the next general election.