On Tuesday the Home Secretary warned that more shocking cases involving officers may be uncovered and urged forces to “double down” on their efforts to stamp out abusive behaviour.
The issue of police corruption and reform has been highlighted in recent years following a number of high-profile scandals and the head of the Metropolitan Police recently created a new anti-corruption unit in an effort at reform.
Thousands of nurses on strike again
Today's PMQs comes against the backdrop of widespread disruption to health services as nurses stage more strikes in England.
Currently, about one out of every four hospitals and community services are affected by the walkouts by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members as part of an ongoing row over improved patient safety and fair pay.
RCN officials accuse the government of failing to act upon a 19% pay rise request, but Rishi Sunak argues it is “obviously unaffordable”.
The PM previously said he has "enormous respect and gratitude" for nurses but things were difficult for everyone because of inflation.
PM Rishi Sunak has left Downing Street headed to the House of Commons.
He’ll take questions from MPs at the usual time of 12:00 GMT.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, but you can also watch the debate live by clicking the play button at the top of this page from midday.
Expect questions on strikes and gender reforms
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
Today's Prime Minister Questions is taking place as nurses in England are, again, out on picket lines and after weeks of stories of long waits and intense pressure on the NHS.
You'd expect, then, that may well be what Keir Starmer will focus on with his questions.
It will also be an opportunity for the SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn to challenge Rishi Sunak directly about the UK government's decision to block the Scottish Parliament's gender recognition reforms, which dominated the day in Parliament yesterday.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
PM Rishi Sunak is set to face the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, in the House of Commons at noon.
He’s likely to be pressed on the cost of living, strike disputes with unions and the UK government’s gender reform row with the Scottish government.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
PM Rishi Sunak is set to face the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, in the House of Commons at noon.
He’s likely to be pressed on the cost of living, strike disputes with unions and the UK government’s gender reform row with the Scottish government.
