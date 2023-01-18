The way that police officers are vetted for service and how corruption is rooted out within the force is once again in the spotlight again after a Metropolitan Police officer admitted to dozens of rape and sexual offences.

On Tuesday the Home Secretary warned that more shocking cases involving officers may be uncovered and urged forces to “double down” on their efforts to stamp out abusive behaviour.

The issue of police corruption and reform has been highlighted in recent years following a number of high-profile scandals and the head of the Metropolitan Police recently created a new anti-corruption unit in an effort at reform.