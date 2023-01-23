BBC Copyright: BBC

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Nadhim Zahawi’s position is “untenable” as Tory Party chairman.

Sturgeon called on Zahawi to resign and said: “It seems to be the case... that while he was chancellor he settled a seven-figure tax bill with HMRC which included a very significant penalty.

“That means, as far as I can see, that there must have been something untoward about his tax affairs to a very large tune, in terms of the amount of money involved.

“I think somebody who is a government minister in that position, I just think their position is untenable."

She said if Zahawi did not resign then the prime minister should remove him from office.

Zahawi has said that his back payment of tax and a penalty was the result of carelessness rather than any deliberate attempt to avoid tax.

Our Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell tells us that Nicola Sturgeon has promised to publish her own tax return at the end of this financial year, having reneged on a commitment to do so annually back in 2016.

Sturgeon has said her salary is her only source of income.