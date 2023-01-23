Controversies faced by the government are expected to be raised later today in Parliament, after Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was granted an urgent question.
This will be heard at about 15:30 GMT on the Cabinet Office's "processes for vetting ministerial appointments and managing conflicts of interest".
Zahawi has to go - Sturgeon
BBCCopyright: BBC
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Nadhim Zahawi’s position is “untenable” as Tory Party chairman.
Sturgeon called on Zahawi to resign and said: “It seems to be the case... that while he was chancellor he settled a seven-figure tax bill with HMRC which included a very significant penalty.
“That means, as far as I can see, that there must have been something untoward about his tax affairs to a very large tune, in terms of the amount of money involved.
“I think somebody who is a government minister in that position, I just think their position is untenable."
She said if Zahawi did not resign then the prime minister should remove him from office.
Zahawi has said that his back payment of tax and a penalty was the result of carelessness rather than any deliberate attempt to avoid tax.
Our Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell tells us that Nicola Sturgeon has promised to publish her own tax return at the end of this financial year, having reneged on a commitment to do so annually back in 2016.
Sturgeon has said her salary is her only source of income.
Investigation could look into Zahawi's tax arrangements - No 10
A few additional comments from Downing Street now, as the prime minister's official spokesman has been taking questions from reporters.
"Additional facts" over the weekend have led to the ethics investigation into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs
Rishi Sunak is previously not understood to have known that Zahawi had paid a penalty to HMRC
The investigation will be completed "as quickly as possible"
Sir Laurie Magnus, who will lead the investigation, will focus on ministerial declarations and whether these breached the ministerial code
But, it could extend to whether Zahawi's tax arrangements were appropriate
We reported in the last post that the PM retains confidence in Zahawi, according to his spokesman.
BreakingSunak retains confidence in Zahawi, says spokesman
We're getting the latest lines now from the regular Downing Street press briefing.
Rishi Sunak retains confidence in Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman and hopes the investigation concludes as quickly as possible, the PM's spokesman says.
"He retains the prime minister's confidence. That's why he continues in the role, as is standard practice."
But he said Sunak could disagree with the report's conclusions as to whether Zahawi or not broke the ministerial code.
"The prime minister remains the final arbiter of the code," the spokesman says.
WATCH: Zahawi should be sacked today - Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes Nadhim Zahawi's position as "untenable" and says he should be sacked as Conservative Party chairman today.
Starmer also calls into question Rishi Sunak's leadership and judgement.
Row focuses on tax avoidance allegations
EPACopyright: EPA
The company at the centre of the row is Balshore Investments, which is registered offshore in Gibraltar. Zahawi has faced questions over whether he tried to avoid paying UK tax by using Balshore to hold shares in YouGov - the polling company he co-founded in 2000.
He denied doing so.
Over the weekend, the BBC confirmed that Zahawi did pay a penalty to HMRC - as part of a settlement over unpaid tax.
Zahawi has insisted his tax affairs were up to date by the time he was appointed chairman of the Conservative Party in October.
Investigation to look at whether Zahawi broke ministerial code
The investigation into Nadhim Zahawi is expected to focus specifically on whether he broke the ministerial code with last year's tax settlement to HMRC, paid while he was chancellor.
In a nutshell, the code is a document which sets out what is expected of government ministers and the "rules" they should observe as they go about their jobs.
Zahawi welcomes PM's investigation
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Nadhim Zahawi has responded to the prime minister's investigation announcement.
In a statement, the Tory chairman says: "I welcome the prime minister's referral of this matter to the independent adviser on ministerial standards. I look forward to explaining the facts of this issue to Sir Laurie Magnus and his team.
"I am confident I acted properly throughout and look forward to answering any and all specific questions in a formal setting to Sir Laurie."
Zahawi adds it would be inappropriate to discuss the issue any further.
How the PM announced the investigation
On a visit to a hospital in Northamptonshire earlier, Rishi Sunak told reporters: "Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.
He continued:
Quote Message: That's why I've asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi's compliance with the ministerial code."
That's why I've asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi's compliance with the ministerial code."
He added that Zahawi would remain Tory Party chairman during the investigation and had agreed to "fully cooperate".
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What's this all about?
Over the weekend the BBC confirmed Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to HMRC while he served as the UK’s chancellor last year - as part of a settlement relating to unpaid tax.
The BBC understands the total settlement to be worth around £5m.
Zahawi described the error over unpaid tax as “careless and not deliberate”.
But, announcing the ethics probe, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.
PM orders investigation in Zahawi's tax affairs
Welcome to our live coverage as pressure builds on Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.
The senior Tory and former chancellor, education secretary and vaccines miniser faces ongoing questions over his tax affairs.
PM Rishi Sunak has now ordered an investigation led by his independent ethics adviser.
Stay with us for reaction and analysis - and updates as we get them.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
- "Additional facts" over the weekend have led to the ethics investigation into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs
-
Rishi Sunak is previously not understood to have known that Zahawi had paid a penalty to HMRC
-
The investigation will be completed "as quickly as possible"
-
Sir Laurie Magnus, who will lead the investigation, will focus on ministerial declarations and whether these breached the ministerial code
-
But, it could extend to whether Zahawi's tax arrangements were appropriate
EPACopyright: EPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Labour granted urgent question
Controversies faced by the government are expected to be raised later today in Parliament, after Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was granted an urgent question.
This will be heard at about 15:30 GMT on the Cabinet Office's "processes for vetting ministerial appointments and managing conflicts of interest".
Zahawi has to go - Sturgeon
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Nadhim Zahawi’s position is “untenable” as Tory Party chairman.
Sturgeon called on Zahawi to resign and said: “It seems to be the case... that while he was chancellor he settled a seven-figure tax bill with HMRC which included a very significant penalty.
“That means, as far as I can see, that there must have been something untoward about his tax affairs to a very large tune, in terms of the amount of money involved.
“I think somebody who is a government minister in that position, I just think their position is untenable."
She said if Zahawi did not resign then the prime minister should remove him from office.
Zahawi has said that his back payment of tax and a penalty was the result of carelessness rather than any deliberate attempt to avoid tax.
Our Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell tells us that Nicola Sturgeon has promised to publish her own tax return at the end of this financial year, having reneged on a commitment to do so annually back in 2016.
Sturgeon has said her salary is her only source of income.
Investigation could look into Zahawi's tax arrangements - No 10
A few additional comments from Downing Street now, as the prime minister's official spokesman has been taking questions from reporters.
We reported in the last post that the PM retains confidence in Zahawi, according to his spokesman.
BreakingSunak retains confidence in Zahawi, says spokesman
We're getting the latest lines now from the regular Downing Street press briefing.
Rishi Sunak retains confidence in Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman and hopes the investigation concludes as quickly as possible, the PM's spokesman says.
"He retains the prime minister's confidence. That's why he continues in the role, as is standard practice."
But he said Sunak could disagree with the report's conclusions as to whether Zahawi or not broke the ministerial code.
"The prime minister remains the final arbiter of the code," the spokesman says.
WATCH: Zahawi should be sacked today - Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes Nadhim Zahawi's position as "untenable" and says he should be sacked as Conservative Party chairman today.
Starmer also calls into question Rishi Sunak's leadership and judgement.
Row focuses on tax avoidance allegations
The company at the centre of the row is Balshore Investments, which is registered offshore in Gibraltar. Zahawi has faced questions over whether he tried to avoid paying UK tax by using Balshore to hold shares in YouGov - the polling company he co-founded in 2000.
He denied doing so.
Over the weekend, the BBC confirmed that Zahawi did pay a penalty to HMRC - as part of a settlement over unpaid tax.
The BBC understands the dispute was resolved while Zahawi served as chancellor last year, and that the total paid was in the region of about £5m, as previously reported by The Guardian.
Zahawi has insisted his tax affairs were up to date by the time he was appointed chairman of the Conservative Party in October.
Investigation to look at whether Zahawi broke ministerial code
The investigation into Nadhim Zahawi is expected to focus specifically on whether he broke the ministerial code with last year's tax settlement to HMRC, paid while he was chancellor.
In a nutshell, the code is a document which sets out what is expected of government ministers and the "rules" they should observe as they go about their jobs.
Zahawi welcomes PM's investigation
Nadhim Zahawi has responded to the prime minister's investigation announcement.
In a statement, the Tory chairman says: "I welcome the prime minister's referral of this matter to the independent adviser on ministerial standards. I look forward to explaining the facts of this issue to Sir Laurie Magnus and his team.
"I am confident I acted properly throughout and look forward to answering any and all specific questions in a formal setting to Sir Laurie."
Zahawi adds it would be inappropriate to discuss the issue any further.
How the PM announced the investigation
On a visit to a hospital in Northamptonshire earlier, Rishi Sunak told reporters: "Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.
He continued:
He added that Zahawi would remain Tory Party chairman during the investigation and had agreed to "fully cooperate".
What's this all about?
Over the weekend the BBC confirmed Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to HMRC while he served as the UK’s chancellor last year - as part of a settlement relating to unpaid tax.
The BBC understands the total settlement to be worth around £5m.
Zahawi described the error over unpaid tax as “careless and not deliberate”.
But, announcing the ethics probe, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.
PM orders investigation in Zahawi's tax affairs
Welcome to our live coverage as pressure builds on Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.
The senior Tory and former chancellor, education secretary and vaccines miniser faces ongoing questions over his tax affairs.
PM Rishi Sunak has now ordered an investigation led by his independent ethics adviser.
Stay with us for reaction and analysis - and updates as we get them.