Nadhim Zahawi is being investigated by the PM's recently appointed adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Laurie Magnus.

Sir Laurie is looking at whether Nadhim Zahawi may have breached the ministerial code - that's the rule-book which requires honesty integrity, openness and accountability from those in government office.

The code also states that "ministers should be as open as possible with Parliament and the public, refusing to provide information only when disclosure would not be in the public interest".

Last summer when Zahawi was chancellor, he had dismissed reports of an HMRC investigation as "smears" and had threatened some of those who intended to raise questions about his tax affairs with legal action.

And this has now drawn criticism not just from the opposition, but from a less predictable source - the cross-bench peer Lord Evans.

Some senior Conservatives are privately baffled that the party chairman didn't sort out his tax affairs well before becoming a minister.

Zahawi said he was confident he'd acted properly throughout.