Less than a month ago, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner attacked Dominic Raab in the House of Commons, accusing the deputy PM of knowing “first-hand the misery caused by thugs and their intimidating behaviour".
"Lurking with menace, exploding in fits of rage, creating a culture of fear and maybe even, I don’t know, throwing things," she said during a fiery Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in which Rayner and Raab stood in for their respective leaders.
“Does he think more bullies will be brought to justice?” she asked, in what was seen as a clear reference to the ongoing inquiry into Raab's alleged behaviour.
Public will see same report Sunak sees - No 10
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
The prime minister's official spokesperson has said that the report into allegations of bullying by the deputy PM Dominic Raab will be published in the form it is received by Rishi Sunak.
The independent lawyer Adam Tolley KC has completed the report and Sunak's now considering it.
Asked how much of it would be made public, Sunak's spokesman said "it will be in line with what we have seen before, so publishing what we have received".
It's understood that the identities of some of those who have given evidence may be protected in the published report, although Raab himself has been made aware of the names of those who have given evidence to the inquiry.
Who is Dominic Raab?
Dominic Raab has been in and out of government for some time now, let's take a step back and look at his political career.
Selection: He was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and became a junior minister following David Cameron’s election victory in 2015.
Brexit: Raab played a prominent role in the successful Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, but was sacked by Theresa May when she took over as PM.
Cabinet: He was promoted to Brexit secretary in July 2018 after David Davis quit the role. But he also quit in November of the same year, arguing that he couldn’t support the Brexit "backstop" arrangement designed to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Making moves: When Boris Johnson succeeded May as PM, Raab was promoted to foreign secretary and first secretary of state - effectively making him deputy prime minister.
Controversy: As foreign secretary, Raab was heavily criticised for his handling of the aftermath of the fall of Afghanistan - specifically for remaining on holiday in Crete while the Taliban marched back to power. Johnson later demoted Raab to justice secretary.
Back on track: Raab threw his backing behind Rishi Sunak during the leadership race that followed Johnson’s departure. It came as no surprise that he wasn’t included in Liz Truss’s cabinet but he soon returned to government as deputy PM and justice secretary, under Sunak, where he currently remains.
Raab's possible departure has Westminster talking
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
There are conversations being had in government circles now about what will happen next if the deputy prime minister leaves his position.
Dominic Raab is justice secretary and deputy prime minister.
If he resigns, or is sacked, that would trigger a reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.
Some senior figures in government are bracing for this to be damning, and feel he might have no choice but to go.
But the ultimate decision lies with the prime minister, and no final decisions have been made just yet.
What has happened before in cases like this?
In 2020, Priti Patel was accused of bullying by staff at the Home Office, which led to the resignation of the Home Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam.
He lodged an unfair dismissal claim against her as a result.
The episode also resulted in Johnson’s then adviser on standards, Sir Alex Allen, resigning over the PM’s decision.
Johnson’s decision at the time to not sack Patel was highly controversial, even eventually ending up with the High Court holding a judicial review into it. This was lost by the FDA union who brought it against the government.
Hard to say when we'll see this report
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
I’ve been asking people in government about how quickly the prime minister will make up his mind.
The expectation had been that Rishi Sunak would want to announce a decision swiftly. But No 10 is saying he wants to consider the findings carefully.
Remember it’s taken five months to get here - an indication there’s a lot involved.
Some in government have thought for some time that the number of complainants involved would mean it’s hard for Raab to survive. But others have long argued he was a robust boss - but not a bully.
So to answer the question of when we’ll see the report - we’re not sure (sorry).
There is no guarantee it will be quick.
Watch: 'I behaved professionally at all times' - Raab
Addressing claims of bullying in November last year, Raab said he had behaved professionally at all times while in government - and in line with the ministerial code.
What’s this all about?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
It centres around allegations of bullying from several civil servants who had worked under Dominic Raab.
Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was tasked with investigating eight formal complaints about Raab's behaviour relating to three previous ministerial roles: justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
One minister told the BBC in February "he should have gone ages ago", describing the situation as a "ticking timebomb" and adding that Raab was "totally unsuitable for high office".
But one former senior civil servant who worked with Raab said: "He was very professional to me."
He described Raab as "incredibly hard working" and "very demanding".
Raab has denied bullying civil servants and told the BBC in November that he was confident he had "behaved professionally throughout".
PM Sunak now has the official report
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
Rishi Sunak has received the official report into allegations of bullying by his deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and is considering its findings.
The prime minister's official spokesman told reporters: "I am not going to be commenting further while the process is ongoing."
No indication was given as to when the he might publish the findings, but the spokesman said Sunak "is carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to judgement."
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and welcome. We’re hearing that PM Rishi Sunak has received - and is considering - a long-awaited report into allegations of bullying made against his deputy Dominic Raab.
The inquiry was led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, who was looking into complaints from civil servants about Raab's behaviour in several ministerial roles.
Raab - who’s a close ally of Sunak - has previously denied all the allegations.
Our team in London today is myself, Emma Owen, Alys Davies, Malu Cursino, Richard Morris, Laura Gozzi and Adam Durbin.
We’re expecting No 10 to announce soon whether Raab will stay in his job or leave government - stick with us for that and the latest reaction as it comes in.
Live Reporting
Edited by Sam Hancock and Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Watch: Rayner and Raab spar on bullying claims
Less than a month ago, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner attacked Dominic Raab in the House of Commons, accusing the deputy PM of knowing “first-hand the misery caused by thugs and their intimidating behaviour".
"Lurking with menace, exploding in fits of rage, creating a culture of fear and maybe even, I don’t know, throwing things," she said during a fiery Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in which Rayner and Raab stood in for their respective leaders.
“Does he think more bullies will be brought to justice?” she asked, in what was seen as a clear reference to the ongoing inquiry into Raab's alleged behaviour.
Public will see same report Sunak sees - No 10
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
The prime minister's official spokesperson has said that the report into allegations of bullying by the deputy PM Dominic Raab will be published in the form it is received by Rishi Sunak.
The independent lawyer Adam Tolley KC has completed the report and Sunak's now considering it.
Asked how much of it would be made public, Sunak's spokesman said "it will be in line with what we have seen before, so publishing what we have received".
It's understood that the identities of some of those who have given evidence may be protected in the published report, although Raab himself has been made aware of the names of those who have given evidence to the inquiry.
Who is Dominic Raab?
Dominic Raab has been in and out of government for some time now, let's take a step back and look at his political career.
Selection: He was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and became a junior minister following David Cameron’s election victory in 2015.
Brexit: Raab played a prominent role in the successful Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, but was sacked by Theresa May when she took over as PM.
Cabinet: He was promoted to Brexit secretary in July 2018 after David Davis quit the role. But he also quit in November of the same year, arguing that he couldn’t support the Brexit "backstop" arrangement designed to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
Making moves: When Boris Johnson succeeded May as PM, Raab was promoted to foreign secretary and first secretary of state - effectively making him deputy prime minister.
Controversy: As foreign secretary, Raab was heavily criticised for his handling of the aftermath of the fall of Afghanistan - specifically for remaining on holiday in Crete while the Taliban marched back to power. Johnson later demoted Raab to justice secretary.
Back on track: Raab threw his backing behind Rishi Sunak during the leadership race that followed Johnson’s departure. It came as no surprise that he wasn’t included in Liz Truss’s cabinet but he soon returned to government as deputy PM and justice secretary, under Sunak, where he currently remains.
Raab's possible departure has Westminster talking
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
There are conversations being had in government circles now about what will happen next if the deputy prime minister leaves his position.
Dominic Raab is justice secretary and deputy prime minister.
If he resigns, or is sacked, that would trigger a reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.
Some senior figures in government are bracing for this to be damning, and feel he might have no choice but to go.
But the ultimate decision lies with the prime minister, and no final decisions have been made just yet.
What has happened before in cases like this?
In 2020, Priti Patel was accused of bullying by staff at the Home Office, which led to the resignation of the Home Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam.
He lodged an unfair dismissal claim against her as a result.
A report detailed her behaviour towards those in the Home Office, but then prime minister Boris Johnson decided not to sack her over it. Instead, a settlement of £340,000 plus legal costs was paid by the taxpayer to Sir Philip.
The episode also resulted in Johnson’s then adviser on standards, Sir Alex Allen, resigning over the PM’s decision.
Johnson’s decision at the time to not sack Patel was highly controversial, even eventually ending up with the High Court holding a judicial review into it. This was lost by the FDA union who brought it against the government.
Hard to say when we'll see this report
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
I’ve been asking people in government about how quickly the prime minister will make up his mind.
The expectation had been that Rishi Sunak would want to announce a decision swiftly. But No 10 is saying he wants to consider the findings carefully.
Remember it’s taken five months to get here - an indication there’s a lot involved.
Some in government have thought for some time that the number of complainants involved would mean it’s hard for Raab to survive. But others have long argued he was a robust boss - but not a bully.
So to answer the question of when we’ll see the report - we’re not sure (sorry).
There is no guarantee it will be quick.
Watch: 'I behaved professionally at all times' - Raab
Addressing claims of bullying in November last year, Raab said he had behaved professionally at all times while in government - and in line with the ministerial code.
What’s this all about?
It centres around allegations of bullying from several civil servants who had worked under Dominic Raab.
Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was tasked with investigating eight formal complaints about Raab's behaviour relating to three previous ministerial roles: justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
One minister told the BBC in February "he should have gone ages ago", describing the situation as a "ticking timebomb" and adding that Raab was "totally unsuitable for high office".
But one former senior civil servant who worked with Raab said: "He was very professional to me."
He described Raab as "incredibly hard working" and "very demanding".
Raab has denied bullying civil servants and told the BBC in November that he was confident he had "behaved professionally throughout".
PM Sunak now has the official report
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
Rishi Sunak has received the official report into allegations of bullying by his deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and is considering its findings.
The prime minister's official spokesman told reporters: "I am not going to be commenting further while the process is ongoing."
No indication was given as to when the he might publish the findings, but the spokesman said Sunak "is carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to judgement."
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and welcome. We’re hearing that PM Rishi Sunak has received - and is considering - a long-awaited report into allegations of bullying made against his deputy Dominic Raab.
The inquiry was led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, who was looking into complaints from civil servants about Raab's behaviour in several ministerial roles.
Raab - who’s a close ally of Sunak - has previously denied all the allegations.
Our team in London today is myself, Emma Owen, Alys Davies, Malu Cursino, Richard Morris, Laura Gozzi and Adam Durbin.
We’re expecting No 10 to announce soon whether Raab will stay in his job or leave government - stick with us for that and the latest reaction as it comes in.