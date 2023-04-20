Dominic Raab has been in and out of government for some time now, let's take a step back and look at his political career.

Selection: He was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and became a junior minister following David Cameron’s election victory in 2015.

Brexit: Raab played a prominent role in the successful Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, but was sacked by Theresa May when she took over as PM.

Cabinet: He was promoted to Brexit secretary in July 2018 after David Davis quit the role. But he also quit in November of the same year, arguing that he couldn’t support the Brexit "backstop" arrangement designed to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

Making moves: When Boris Johnson succeeded May as PM, Raab was promoted to foreign secretary and first secretary of state - effectively making him deputy prime minister.

Controversy: As foreign secretary, Raab was heavily criticised for his handling of the aftermath of the fall of Afghanistan - specifically for remaining on holiday in Crete while the Taliban marched back to power. Johnson later demoted Raab to justice secretary.

Back on track: Raab threw his backing behind Rishi Sunak during the leadership race that followed Johnson’s departure. It came as no surprise that he wasn’t included in Liz Truss’s cabinet but he soon returned to government as deputy PM and justice secretary, under Sunak, where he currently remains.