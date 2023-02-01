Spiralling strike action, a stumbling economy, government ministers caught in ethics probes. From which angle will Rishi Sunak have to fend off criticism today? Perhaps all of them.

For his opponents there’s a whole of buffet of choices. It’s the biggest day of industrial action in years. In every sector workers are frustrated that the government isn’t actually talking to them about pay. If asked Mr Sunak is likely to repeat his insistence that to give bigger pay rises would be inflationary.

With the IMF predicting the UK to have the worst economic performance of any major country he’s vulnerable there too.

But it may be on the ethics probes that it’s easiest to attack him, the one just completed that led him to sack Nadim Zahawi and the one to be completed into bullying complaints against his Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Buckle up prime minister, it could be a rough ride!