Sunak poised for mini-reshuffle of cabinet

Culture to stay as is with new DSIT department created
Chris Mason
Political editor
Another update – there is lots of stuff flying
around this morning and lots of baffled people, me among them occasionally.
There'll be a Department of Science, Innovation
and Technology. DSIT for short.
Not DCIT as I thought a few minutes ago,
involving Culture – which will stay in the Department of Culture, Media and
Sport.
It's going to be one of those days...
Cabinet meeting pushed back as PM makes changes
Chris Mason
Political editor
The cabinet will now meet at 15:00 today.
One of the new departments will be known in Whitehall as
DCIT – it is expected its full title will be the Department for Culture,
Innovation and Technology.
There is uncertainty at the top of government about whether
this new department will take on responsibility for online safety - and in
particular the Online Safety Bill - or whether it will remain with what was the
Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Why did PM sack Zahawi as Tory party chairman?
The reported reshuffle comes with the position of Conservative Party chairman currently vacant. It had been filled by Nadhim Zahawi until he was sacked by Rishi Sunak just over a week ago.
An investigation by the prime minister's ethics adviser found Nadhim Zahawi had breached the ministerial code seven times while failing to disclose that he was being investigated over his tax affairs.
There's been chatter in Westminster about a reshuffle for the last few days - something dismissed by those around the prime minister. But when both The Sun and The Times reported expected changes, Downing Street refused to comment.
It's expected that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will be broken up, with a new department created for energy specifically.
The Department of Culture, Media, Digital and Sport is also anticipating change. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is expected to take maternity leave this spring.
There was fury from some in Whitehall about what was seen as the prime minister's failure to tell his colleagues and the civil service before it was reported by journalists.
"There are a bunch of civil servants going to bed not knowing which department they're going to be working for in the morning," one source told the BBC on Monday night.
"Surely they should have the courtesy of telling us first."
New government department to be created
Chris Mason
Political editor
The prime minister will announce today the creation of a new
government department and change the responsibilities of three others.
A ministry focused on energy security will be created.
Rishi Sunak promised this when he was campaigning for the
Conservative leadership last summer.
There will also be a department for science, innovation and technology.
But the existing Department for Digital, Culture, Media and
Sport will retain responsibility for online safety.
There will also be a reshuffle of government ministers, with
names to be confirmed later.
The cabinet will meet in the coming hours to discuss the
changes.
'Mini-reshuffle' expected this morning
The government is expected to announce some new names in
senior roles this morning - with widespread talk among senior sources that the prime
minister will also set out a reorganisation of some government departments.
The weekly cabinet meeting has been pushed back an hour and
will now begin at 10:30 GMT.
Rishi Sunak has been looking for a new party chairman for
over a week now, following the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi.
One well-placed source told the BBC they expected Zahawi's
successor to be the Trade Minister Greg Hands – although there’s nothing
confirmed yet.
We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest developments
and intrigue on this page.
Wait and see, says minister on reshuffle prospects
Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith was tight-lipped on the prospects of a reshuffle this morning.
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether there should be a dedicated energy department, he said "we'll have to wait and see" if Rishi Sunak has changes to announce.
"What I'm talking about this morning is the very exciting prospect of a digital pound," he said, in reference to the creation of a state-backed digital currency.
Fury in Whitehall over reshuffle talk
