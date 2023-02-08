UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament Zelenksy addresses the House of Commons via a video feed, March 2022 Image caption: Zelenksy addresses the House of Commons via a video feed, March 2022

Today’s visit will be a highly symbolic show of support for Ukraine.

President Zelenksy will visit Downing Street, will meet the King and will become one of only a few leaders to address Parliament in person (remember he also spoke to MPs last year virtually).

Rishi Sunak will promise the UK’s commitments to Ukraine are long-term.

He’ll pledge more training for Ukrainian forces; including training fighter jet pilots. There has been a big debate over whether to send jets to Ukraine – but at the moment the UK isn’t doing that.