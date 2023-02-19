Mordaunt and Cooper to face Kuenssberg questions

Penny Mordaunt is now being asked about Brexit - something for which she campaigned.

Kuennsberg asks about former PM Boris Johnson urging current PM Rishi Sunak not to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Mordaunt says it was "not an entirely unhelpful intervention" and that it is helpful to remind the EU of the passage this bill through parliament.

"I hope they do arrive at a deal but the deal has to work for all communities in Ireland," she says.