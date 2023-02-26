Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

While we wait for news out of Downing Street and/or the European Union, let's step back a moment and take in what it is we're talking about.

These talks aimed at getting a new agreement follow the adoption of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a trading arrangement negotiated during Brexit talks, that was brought into force at the start of 2021. It allows goods to be smoothly transported across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks.

Before Brexit happened, this was simple because both sides followed the same EU rules. However, after the UK left the EU, special trading arrangements were needed because Northern Ireland borders the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the EU. This became the key sticking point of the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU.

The EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries. A land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland’s troubled past and it was feared that cameras or border posts - as part of these checks - could cause fresh instability.

So, the UK and the EU signed the Protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement in order to protect the Northern Ireland peace deal - the Good Friday Agreement. It’s now part of international law.