Sunak faces questions on NI Brexit deal progress at PMQs

Sunak: I'm a Conservative, a Brexiteer and a Unionist
Sunak joins with Starmer's remarks regarding Nicola Bulley and says his thoughts are with her family.
He says the government is still in active discussion with EU but "he should know I'm a Conservative, a Brexiteer and a Unionist and any agreement needs to tick all three boxes."
"It needs to ensure sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it needs to safeguard its place in our union and find practical solution for problems faced by people and businesses."
Starmer asks about Northern Ireland Protocol
Sir Keir Starmer is on his feet and says he joins the PM in comments about Ukraine and reflects on his recent visit to Kyiv.
"We must continue to stand unitied in support of Ukraine," he says.
He goes on to say his thoughts are with the family of Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two whose body was found on Sunday in Lancashire.
The Labour leader asks Sunak about the Northern Ireland Protocol and whether it has been poorly implemented.
Sunak pays tribute to people of Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak begins this week's PMQs by paying tribute to the people of Ukraine one year after Russia launched its invasion. He says the UK will hold a national moment of reflection for Ukraine on Friday to demonstrate its solidarity.
Sunak begins PMQs
The prime minister is on his feet.
PMQs about to begin
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has entered the chamber and will begin speaking shortly.
A reminder that you can watch PMQs by clicking the 'play' button at the top of this page.
Why does a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol matter?
As it currently stands, there is big disagreement in Northern Irish politics over how best to proceed on ironing out issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was negotiated by Boris Johnson and came into force in 2021.
DUP MPs are insisting that the EU must give ground, and accept that goods traded within Northern Ireland are subject to UK laws and standards for them to agree to it.
The current regime means that goods from Great Britain must be checked as they go into Northern Ireland, to get round the need for checks on the Irish Border. These rules remain highly unpopular with unionists in Northern Ireland.
In protest, the DUP have boycotted power-sharing in Northern Ireland, effectively meaning that the nation hasn't had a functioning government since February 2022.
A majority of members in Stormont are in favour of the protocol remaining in place in some form.
However, Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP (Social Democratic and Labour Party) have said improvements to the protocol are needed.
Government set for talks with nursing union
Strikes are likely to come up at PMQs, so where are things at?
The Royal College of Nursing has cancelled a 48 hour strike planned for next week - but other health unions said they were disappointed not to have been invited to the discussions, due to take place later.
We've been hearing conflicting reports about this for a week or so now.
Late last week, there were whispers in Westminster that an announcement could be made on a new trading arrangement for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but yesterday came and went with no such statement.
It's unlikely any deal would be made public on Friday, the first year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said a deal is possible in the "next few days".
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The Northern Ireland Protocol is a trading arrangement, negotiated during Brexit talks, that was brought into force at the start of 2021.
It allows goods to be smoothly transported across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks.
Before Brexit happened, this was simple because both sides followed the same EU rules.
However, after the UK left the EU, special trading arrangements were needed because Northern Ireland borders the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the EU.
This became the key sticking point of the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU.
The EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries.
A land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland’s troubled past and it was feared that cameras or border posts - as part of these checks - could cause fresh instability
The prime minister won’t be heading to this prime
minister’s questions with the prop to hand of a signed and sealed new deal with
the EU about trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
I think we can expect Sir Keir Starmer to remind him of
that.
And also to remind Rishi Sunak that Labour have offered to lend
votes to the government if they need to get a new deal through Parliament but
face a rebellion from backbench Tory MPs.
That’s not a scenario that government wants to end up in
though.
And so, it continues to thrash out negotiations with the EU
that it hopes will resolve trading issues between Great Britain and Northern
Ireland - and convince the DUP to go back into government in Northern Ireland.
Without the DUP on board, Northern Ireland risks spending
longer without a functioning government at a time there are key issues around
the NHS and the cost of living to be resolved. Let’s see if any of their MPs
pipe up today.
Also watch out for any Brexiteer Conservative MPs who may
use today to make uncomfortable interventions to the prime minister. Some of
them want him to plough on with a new law that would just let him override
parts of the deal with the EU.
Their support isn’t necessarily crucial to pass a new deal,
what with Labour’s offer of support, but it would avoid political
embarrassment.
PM leaves Downing Street for Parliament
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has left Downing Street and is now making
his way to the House of Commons for this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
Welcome to our PMQs live coverage
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live page - it's that time of the week again where we'll be covering Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons from 1200 GMT.
Expect much of today’s session to focus on the government’s
efforts to strike a new deal with the EU about trading agreements for Northern
Ireland - an issue that has raised the ire of the Brexiteer wing of the Tory party and has big implications for the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.
We could see opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer use the
opportunity to highlight divisions among the Conservatives, and continue with his line
that PM Rishi Sunak is a “weak” leader. Meanwhile, the more conservative
elements of the Tory party could use the session to raise their concerns about
the proposed deal.
Strike action around the UK could also be a dominant theme in
today’s PMQs. Ministers are due to sit down with the Royal College of Nursing later, but other unions are not involved and teachers are pressing ahead with strikes next week.
Talks are back on the table after the government set out its plan for next year's pay award.
It has suggested an increase of 3.5% for all NHS staff in its submission to the independent NHS Pay Review Body.
Discussions are likely to focus on next year's pay rise, which is due in April, and one option is to backdate it by several months, effectively giving nurses an extra pay boost for part of this year.
Meanwhile rail and education unions are planning to push ahead with strikes in the coming weeks.
Stay with us for live updates..