Raab, Lammy and Yousaf face Kuenssberg's questions

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage of today's big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

It's been another busy week in UK politics. We now know who is running to be the new leader of the Scottish National Party following Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down.

Rishi Sunak might be getting closer to sorting out a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, but there might still be a way to go. Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer outlined the five missions the party will offer voters at the next election. And of course Friday was the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine which was marked by a minute's silence across the UK and a remembrance service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London.

Stay with us as Kuenssberg's guests and the panel discuss all this and more from 09:00 GMT.
