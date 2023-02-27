Final talks on NI post-Brexit deal as PM meets EU chief - No 10

Good morning from Berkshire where the prime minister and European Commission President will be meeting soon to sign off on new Brexit arrangements.

We're told there are still final talks to take place. Officials have continued discussing the specifics of the deal over the weekend. But it's extremely likely we'll be poring over them by this evening.

If Rishi Sunak signs on the dotted line, the prime minister will begin his big sell immediately at a press conference. I'd expect him to argue his deal will remove trade barriers with between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

No 10 will also want to pitch this as a deal that protects the union and gives politicians in NI more of a say over the rules that govern them (we're told that's one of the final things being thrashed out today).

The hardest sell will be in Parliament, where the PM will deliver a statement later. The DUP and Tory Brexiteers will then pore over the details of legal texts, which could take a few days.

But many Tory MPs are sceptical and some think the prime minister will struggle to get the DUP on board.