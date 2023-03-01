PA Media Copyright: PA Media

As Rishi Sunak waits for the DUP to make up its mind about his deal with the EU on trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, the man who helped Boris Johnson negotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol that it's designed to replace has been expressing his thoughts.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph , Lord Frost - Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator - says the Windsor Framework will make the Protocol easier to operate, but does not change its fundamentals.

He says the government has been "overclaiming" some parts of the deal - for example, the extent to which it removes trade friction between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

However Lord Frost concludes this does not mean the deal should not be accepted, even if it is "a bitter pill to swallow".

