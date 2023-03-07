The majority of people who claimed asylum in the UK last year arrived via the English Channel from France.
A total of 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022, according to government figures collated by the BBC.
This is the highest number since these figures began to be collected by the government in 2018.
However, it’s worth noting that while we’ve seen a rise in the numbers crossing the Channel in boats in recent years, asylum applications are well below numbers seen around the turn of the century.
Who will the new law affect?
Currently, most of the people who come by small boats to the UK claim asylum on arrival. An asylum seeker is a person who has applied for the right to seek shelter and protection in another country.
However, since June last year it has been made illegal to arrive on the shores of the UK without permission.
And the new law set to go before Parliament today will prevent those arriving illegally from claiming asylum or returning to the UK in the future.
Under the proposals, the home secretary's "duty to remove" would take precedence in law over someone's asylum rights.
'A lot of words and not enough action' - Calais councillor
Jean-Paul Mulot, a French councillor in the area that includes Calais, says we've seen a lot of words by not enough action or collaboration over the last 20 years.
"We need to work together much more," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.
He says he has been calling for a joint border force between the UK and France to police Channel crossings "for years".
"We cannot keep going with local regulation, that cannot really work."
"More money has been poured into the French police by the British government, but they are not working together enough," he says.
The current arrangements need to be reviewed as migrant numbers keep increasing all the time, he adds.
Asked about whether the current situation suits the French, he says people in Calais can see the system is not working and see the impact on their daily lives: "We don't have a camp like the Jungle as it was called years ago, but we still have lots of people there on the shores.”
Government prepared to test legal limits with migrant plans
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
The government believes this is an issue that matters to voters and will be key at the next election.
Rishi Sunak is also said to have a strong belief that the issue of channel crossings needs to be solved.
Ministers are prepared to test the legal limits to try and address the issue.
They want to create a deterrent - by making it clear to those thinking of crossing the channel that they won't be able to stay in the UK.
There are also some clear political messages today, with the home secretary accusing Labour of "betraying hard working Brits" by not backing the plans.
Labour's argument is that the new plans won't work - and ministers should focus on breaking up the business model of gangs and getting return agreements with European countries.
PM: New law will 'send clear signal' to illegal migrants
Rishi Sunak has written an opinion piece for the Sun newspaper claiming the new government laws will "send a clear signal" to illegal migrants and result in "taking back control of UK borders once and for all".
Sunak writes that migrant boats crossing the Channel are "unfair on those who come here legally and enough is enough".
He goes on to say his plans are "fair for those at home and those who have a legitimate claim to asylum" and accuses Labour of having "no plan" to stop the Channel crossings.
But the plans have been met with criticism from opposition figures and refugee groups, with Labour saying the new legislation rehashes previous plans that have not worked.
We'll be hearing some more from the PM later today.
Ministers face number of challenges
Chris Mason
Political editor
The latest arrivals of migrants number thousands - as we await the government's plan to do something about it.
It's expected the Illegal Migration Bill will put a duty on the home secretary to detain and deport anyone who enters the country illegally.
The new law would also prevent those arriving illegally from claiming asylum or returning to the UK in future.
Anyone removed would also not be able to seek British citizenship.
While the bill will not become law for several months it will apply retrospectively, meaning anyone arriving in the UK illegally from Tuesday will be at risk of deportation under the laws.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the bill would push "the boundaries of international law" without breaking it, telling the Express this was needed to "solve this crisis".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described the plans as "unworkable".
Welcome
Sarah Fowler
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our coverage, as the government puts a new law before Parliament aimed at deterring migrants coming over to the UK in small boats.
I'll be hosting the coverage along with Nathan Williams. We're joined by reporters Aoife Walsh, Jack Burgess and James Gregory.
We'll also be hearing from BBC correspondents in Dover and Calais.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman will be presenting the plans to Parliament around lunchtime, and we'll hear from the PM later at a media briefing in the early evening.
Stay tuned while we bring you the latest updates throughout the day.
How do you reduce the demand for people to want to attempt a crossing?
-
How do you deal with the criminal gangs that are driving this trade in people?
-
And how do you deal with the massive backlog of migrants already here and the colossal costs with it?
