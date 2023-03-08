Video content Video caption: PMQs in 82 secs: Starmer v Sunak on asylum figures PMQs in 82 secs: Starmer v Sunak on asylum figures

It was a Westminster match-up that saw the Tories and Labour again collide on the migration issue, as we anticipated.

Rishi Sunak insisted that legislation aimed at stopping small boat crossings was a "priority" for the British electorate. Sir Keir Starmer said his political rival was "deluded" over his policies - but Sunak said the Labour leader was "just another lefty lawyer".

