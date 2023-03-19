Joining Laura to discuss the week’s political developments and the key interviews in the show are:
Oli Dugmore, the head of news at Joe Media. He’s been the face of the media company’s very popular news videos under the banner of the PoliticsJoe YouTube channel.
Justine Roberts, who founded the popular online discussion forum for parents, Mumsnet, more than two decades ago. Ten years later, she founded the sister site - Gransnet - for the over-50s. She’s been awarded a CBE and has been named on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour list of the most powerful women in the UK.
Sunak is now hostage to his promises on childcare and small boats
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
"You can get a lot done in a week" - a snap from Rishi Sunak's oh-so-casually put-together social media feed shows him sitting on a bench, reading through his notes on the tarmac near a couple of parked-up fighter jets.
The stream of images is designed to show the world a few days of frenetic activity. Here I am with Joe Biden! Here I am at the Budget! Here I am working as hard as I can on your behalf!
During his first couple of months in charge, Rishi Sunak's workaholic tendencies were applied to a set of acute and immediate problems - could he stop the turmoil in the Tory Party and the financial markets? Then, did he have a clear idea of what he wanted to get done?
He tried to answer that with his five pledges at the turn of the year. Allies say there's a "chipper mood" and a sense now he can start to focus on priorities he chooses, rather than mop up the mess of what happened before
Read Laura's full post ahead of this week's programme here.
What the papers say
Former PM Boris Johnson leads the Observer's Sunday coverage.
Read all about it - and what else is making Sunday's news here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
On today’s programme, we’ll be hearing from Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden, SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes and Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy. Laura will also be talking to Georgia Harrison, the reality TV star whose ex-boyfriend has been jailed for sharing explicit images of her.
On today’s panel are PoliticsJoe's Oli Dugmore, Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts and entrepreneur Matt Clifford.
Stay with us as we bring you more from today’s guests, as well as analysis and reaction from the panel.
Who’s on today’s panel?
Former PM Boris Johnson leads the Observer's Sunday coverage.
Johnson will publish written evidence, including witness statements, which would support the former PM's claim that he did not knowingly mislead MPs over lockdown parties, the paper reports.
The paper calls Johnson "defiant" and says the document will be published ahead of a "potentially explosive" appearance by the Tory MP at the Commons privileges committee on Wednesday.
The Sunday Times, Observer and Sunday Telegraph report Johnson's "dossier" will include advice he claims he was given at the time by No 10 aides, advising him that Covid rules were not broken.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Mail on Sunday, unsurprisingly, leads on Peter Murrell's resignation as chief executive of the Scottish National Party.
The paper calls it a "new humiliation for nationalism's first couple", noting the departure comes weeks after the decision by his wife, Nicola Sturgeon, to step down as First Minister.
Murrell resigned after taking responsibility for misleading the media about party membership numbers. He had been set to face a vote of no confidence had he not stepped down, the BBC has been told.
The Mail on Sunday - and other papers - focus on Home Secretary Suella Braverman's visit to Rwanda, as part of efforts to deport migrants to the African state.
It says Braverman has pledged to act quickly if the Court of Appeal upholds the programme's legality.
The first flights may take place this summer, says the Sunday Express, with the Telegraph reporting Braverman has closed loopholes in the deal that could have prevented removals.
Read all about it - and what else is making Sunday's news here.
