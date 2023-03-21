Johnson argues there is no evidence that supports claims he misled the Commons intentionally or recklessly - saying he relied on "trusted advisers".

He writes: "The Committee also now appears to be alleging that it was in some way reckless for me to rely on assurances that I received from trusted advisers. That allegation is unprecedented and absurd."

He adds: "I was the prime minister of the country, working day and night to manage the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was self-evidently reasonable for me to rely on assurances that I received from my advisers.

"The suggestion to the contrary would have profound and debilitating implications for the future of debate in the House, and for the ability of Ministers to rely on the advice of their officials when answering questions in Parliament."