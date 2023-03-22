The Labour leader says the only investigation the PM has ever been involved in ended with him being fined over Partygate.
Starmer adds that he has prosecuted countless rapists and supports tougher sentences, but criminals have to be caught first.
He says the Conservatives have presided over a "massive failure" on crime - nothing on police standards, neighbourhood policing is shattered, and burglars and rapists are left free to walk the streets.
Post update
The PM fires back at Starmer. He jokes that north Yorkshire, where his constituency is located, is further away than north London, where Starmer's is.
Rishi Sunak says crime is down 50%, violent crime down 40% and burglary down 56% since the Conservatives came into power.
He says Labour is soft on crime and soft on criminals.
Post update
Starmer says the PM "stands there and pretends everything is fine" and says he is "totally out of touch".
"He needs to get out of Westminster, get out of Kensington," Starmer says to jeers and cheers from the benches.
"I don't mean to Malibu - but to the streets of Britain," he says, questioning the government's record on burglaries and theft. He then asks when the PM is going to bring those charges back to where they were "before [the government] wrecked policing"?
Government is making progress on prosecuting rapists - PM
In his response, Rishi Sunak says "since 2019, neighbourhood crime is down by 25%".
He says the government is "on track to reaching our target of doubling the number of rape cases reaching our courts," adding that police referrals and charges are doubling.
Post update
Starmer says people are fed up with a government that does not take responsibility and blames everyone else.
He says crime is out of control, with over 98% of rapists never brought to justice.
The Labour leader asks the PM what the theft and burglary charge rates are.
Post update
The PM says Casey pointed out that primary, public accountability of the Met sits with the Mayor of London.
This gets a round of applause.
He adds that the way rape victims were treated wasn't good enough and that is why the government published a rape review action plan.
Starmer presses on low rate of rape convictions
Starmer points out that Baroness Casey's report criticises "what she calls the government's hands-off attitude to policing over the last 13 years".
"Let's call it what it really is: sheer negligence," Starmer says.
He also mentions the report's finding that police failed to deal with rape cases and asks why the government hasn't backed Labour's plan to have a "proper, high-quality rape and serial sexual offenders unit in every police force".
Post update
Rishi Sunak says "there's no need to back that plan, cause we're already tackling the issues" raised in the Metropolitan Police report.
He says the College of Policing is currently updating the vetting guidelines, and police forces are checking police officers against criminal records checks.
He says the government "owes this action and more" to those who have been affected by problem police officers.
Post update
Starmer says there can be no doubt how serious this is - or that it's not restricted to the Met.
Will the PM back Labour's plan for national mandatory vetting of officers, so different forces do not have different standards?
Casey's findings unacceptable - Sunak
In response, the PM says he was appalled to read the report.
Rishi Sunak said the report's findings are unacceptable.
He says the government will work with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Met Police commissioner to ensure culture and standards improve.
Starmer focuses on damning Met Police report
Labour's Keir Starmer kicks off questions to the PM.
He starts off by remembering the victims of the London Bridge attack of March 2017.
He then asks Rishi Sunak whether he accepts the findings of the Casey report which concluded that racism, misogyny, and homophobia are at the heart of the Met police force.
PMQs under way
PM Rishi Sunak is now on his feet and addressing the House of Commons.
Inflation, Tory division and pensions.... what to expect
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Keir Starmer has a choice of topics which could make the PM
feel uncomfortable.
Inflation has gone up, not down.
Halving inflation is Rishi Sunak’s top priority so wherever
there is a gap between promise and delivery the opposition will try to exploit this – though the PM has given himself until the end of the year
to meet his inflation target.
But today’s rise opens up the opportunity for Labour to talk
more widely about the cost of living crisis.
Sir Keir is also keen to portray his opposite number as weak, so he may be tempted to highlight continuing Conservative
divisions over Brexit, with three former Conservative leaders (including the last
two PMs) giving the thumbs down to the Windsor Framework.
In his answers, I’d expect Rishi Sunak to weave in Sir Keir’s bespoke and generous pension arrangements when he was Director of Public Prosecutions, given the fuss
Labour has made about the Conservatives’ pension reforms.
Brexit-backing Tory MP group opposes deal
Back to the Windsor Framework now, and there are signs of a growing rebellion amongst the Eurosceptive Conservative MPs.
The European Research Group, which is comprised of hard line Brexiteer Tory MPs, rubbished the PM’s deal on Tuesday.
Its chairman Mark Francois released a highly critical statement following analysis by its team of lawyers, which it refers to as the “Star Chamber”.
He says the Stormont Brake is “practically useless” and made sweeping criticisms of other elements of the framework.
The ERG leadership has issued a "strong recommendation" to its 30 members to vote against the government.
Downing Street has said there are no plans for substantial changes to the deal.
Met ‘must stop being in denial and take action’ - Baroness Casey
Another subject likely to come up at PMQs today is yesterday's damning report that found racism, misogyny, and homophobia to be at the heart of the Metropolitan Police force.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned it could take years to address some challenges, but said she’s confident Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and his team would deliver the change the public expects in the wake of Baroness Casey’s blistering review.
She said the report makes "very concerning reading" and shows the force "faces a long road to recovery".
Responding to the report, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Rowley should "go further and faster" to uncover the systemic problems within the Met.
Setting out his view on how Labour would raise confidence in police forces across the UK, he said the party will be" relentless in demanding progress and change".
Johnson to vote against Windsor Framework plans
Boris Johnson has confirmed he will vote against the government in the Commons today.
The ex-PM said the Windsor Framework proposal was “not acceptable”.
He argued the arrangements negotiated by Rishi Sunak will either mean Northern Ireland remains “captured by the EU legal order” or that the whole of the UK is “unable properly to diverge” from the EU.
Johnson urged Sunak to go ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the legislation he introduced as PM that would have overhauled trade relations without agreement with the EU.
Sunak shelved the controversial plan as part of his amicable talks with Brussels last month.
What is the Stormont Brake?
This is the key part of the deal MPs will vote on this afternoon.
Under the previous deal, some EU laws still applied in Northern Ireland. However, politicians at Stormont had no way of influencing them.
The new agreement introduces a "Stormont brake".
This would allow the Northern Ireland Assembly - which creates laws in Northern Ireland - to object to new EU rules.
The process would be triggered if 30 Northern Ireland politicians from two or more parties sign a petition.
The brake could not be used for "trivial reasons" and would be reserved for "significantly different" rules.
The Windsor Framework will be coming up a lot in the Commons later - but what exactly is it?
Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was easy before Brexit - both were in the EU and shared the same trade rules.
However, when Northern Ireland left the EU, a deal was required to prevent checks being introduced.
That's because the EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries like the UK. Paperwork is also required for other goods.
The land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland's troubled political history. It was feared that introducing cameras or border posts as part of checks on goods could lead to instability.
The new deal is aimed at significantly reducing the number of checks.
That’s getting under way shortly - you can follow it here.
If that doesn’t float your boat, stick with us for the Stormont Brake debate.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from the House of Commons.
It’s a big day in Westminster - as you probably know by now, Boris Johnson is due to mount his defence over Partygate shortly. You can follow that on our dedicated live page here.
On this page, we’ll be bringing you the regular session of PMQs, where Rishi Sunak will take questions from the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, as well as other MPs.
Immediately after that, we’ll turn to Brexit, and a debate and vote on the Stormont Brake element of the Windsor Framework - Sunak’s post-Brexit plan to iron out trade problems between the UK and the EU in Northern Ireland.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen and Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Post update
The Labour leader says the only investigation the PM has ever been involved in ended with him being fined over Partygate.
Starmer adds that he has prosecuted countless rapists and supports tougher sentences, but criminals have to be caught first.
He says the Conservatives have presided over a "massive failure" on crime - nothing on police standards, neighbourhood policing is shattered, and burglars and rapists are left free to walk the streets.
Post update
The PM fires back at Starmer. He jokes that north Yorkshire, where his constituency is located, is further away than north London, where Starmer's is.
Rishi Sunak says crime is down 50%, violent crime down 40% and burglary down 56% since the Conservatives came into power.
He says Labour is soft on crime and soft on criminals.
Post update
Starmer says the PM "stands there and pretends everything is fine" and says he is "totally out of touch".
"He needs to get out of Westminster, get out of Kensington," Starmer says to jeers and cheers from the benches.
"I don't mean to Malibu - but to the streets of Britain," he says, questioning the government's record on burglaries and theft. He then asks when the PM is going to bring those charges back to where they were "before [the government] wrecked policing"?
Government is making progress on prosecuting rapists - PM
In his response, Rishi Sunak says "since 2019, neighbourhood crime is down by 25%".
He says the government is "on track to reaching our target of doubling the number of rape cases reaching our courts," adding that police referrals and charges are doubling.
Post update
Starmer says people are fed up with a government that does not take responsibility and blames everyone else.
He says crime is out of control, with over 98% of rapists never brought to justice.
The Labour leader asks the PM what the theft and burglary charge rates are.
Post update
The PM says Casey pointed out that primary, public accountability of the Met sits with the Mayor of London.
This gets a round of applause.
He adds that the way rape victims were treated wasn't good enough and that is why the government published a rape review action plan.
Starmer presses on low rate of rape convictions
Starmer points out that Baroness Casey's report criticises "what she calls the government's hands-off attitude to policing over the last 13 years".
"Let's call it what it really is: sheer negligence," Starmer says.
He also mentions the report's finding that police failed to deal with rape cases and asks why the government hasn't backed Labour's plan to have a "proper, high-quality rape and serial sexual offenders unit in every police force".
Post update
Rishi Sunak says "there's no need to back that plan, cause we're already tackling the issues" raised in the Metropolitan Police report.
He says the College of Policing is currently updating the vetting guidelines, and police forces are checking police officers against criminal records checks.
He says the government "owes this action and more" to those who have been affected by problem police officers.
Post update
Starmer says there can be no doubt how serious this is - or that it's not restricted to the Met.
Will the PM back Labour's plan for national mandatory vetting of officers, so different forces do not have different standards?
Casey's findings unacceptable - Sunak
In response, the PM says he was appalled to read the report.
Rishi Sunak said the report's findings are unacceptable.
He says the government will work with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Met Police commissioner to ensure culture and standards improve.
Starmer focuses on damning Met Police report
Labour's Keir Starmer kicks off questions to the PM.
He starts off by remembering the victims of the London Bridge attack of March 2017.
He then asks Rishi Sunak whether he accepts the findings of the Casey report which concluded that racism, misogyny, and homophobia are at the heart of the Met police force.
PMQs under way
PM Rishi Sunak is now on his feet and addressing the House of Commons.
Inflation, Tory division and pensions.... what to expect
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Keir Starmer has a choice of topics which could make the PM feel uncomfortable.
Inflation has gone up, not down.
Halving inflation is Rishi Sunak’s top priority so wherever there is a gap between promise and delivery the opposition will try to exploit this – though the PM has given himself until the end of the year to meet his inflation target.
But today’s rise opens up the opportunity for Labour to talk more widely about the cost of living crisis.
Sir Keir is also keen to portray his opposite number as weak, so he may be tempted to highlight continuing Conservative divisions over Brexit, with three former Conservative leaders (including the last two PMs) giving the thumbs down to the Windsor Framework.
In his answers, I’d expect Rishi Sunak to weave in Sir Keir’s bespoke and generous pension arrangements when he was Director of Public Prosecutions, given the fuss Labour has made about the Conservatives’ pension reforms.
Brexit-backing Tory MP group opposes deal
Back to the Windsor Framework now, and there are signs of a growing rebellion amongst the Eurosceptive Conservative MPs.
The European Research Group, which is comprised of hard line Brexiteer Tory MPs, rubbished the PM’s deal on Tuesday.
Its chairman Mark Francois released a highly critical statement following analysis by its team of lawyers, which it refers to as the “Star Chamber”.
He says the Stormont Brake is “practically useless” and made sweeping criticisms of other elements of the framework.
The ERG leadership has issued a "strong recommendation" to its 30 members to vote against the government.
Downing Street has said there are no plans for substantial changes to the deal.
Met ‘must stop being in denial and take action’ - Baroness Casey
Another subject likely to come up at PMQs today is yesterday's damning report that found racism, misogyny, and homophobia to be at the heart of the Metropolitan Police force.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned it could take years to address some challenges, but said she’s confident Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and his team would deliver the change the public expects in the wake of Baroness Casey’s blistering review.
She said the report makes "very concerning reading" and shows the force "faces a long road to recovery".
Responding to the report, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Rowley should "go further and faster" to uncover the systemic problems within the Met.
Setting out his view on how Labour would raise confidence in police forces across the UK, he said the party will be" relentless in demanding progress and change".
Johnson to vote against Windsor Framework plans
Boris Johnson has confirmed he will vote against the government in the Commons today.
The ex-PM said the Windsor Framework proposal was “not acceptable”.
He argued the arrangements negotiated by Rishi Sunak will either mean Northern Ireland remains “captured by the EU legal order” or that the whole of the UK is “unable properly to diverge” from the EU.
Johnson urged Sunak to go ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the legislation he introduced as PM that would have overhauled trade relations without agreement with the EU.
Sunak shelved the controversial plan as part of his amicable talks with Brussels last month.
What is the Stormont Brake?
This is the key part of the deal MPs will vote on this afternoon.
Under the previous deal, some EU laws still applied in Northern Ireland. However, politicians at Stormont had no way of influencing them.
The new agreement introduces a "Stormont brake".
This would allow the Northern Ireland Assembly - which creates laws in Northern Ireland - to object to new EU rules.
The process would be triggered if 30 Northern Ireland politicians from two or more parties sign a petition.
The brake could not be used for "trivial reasons" and would be reserved for "significantly different" rules.
Read more detail on the Stormont Brake here.
The Windsor Framework - a reminder
The Windsor Framework will be coming up a lot in the Commons later - but what exactly is it?
Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was easy before Brexit - both were in the EU and shared the same trade rules.
However, when Northern Ireland left the EU, a deal was required to prevent checks being introduced.
That's because the EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries like the UK. Paperwork is also required for other goods.
The land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland's troubled political history. It was feared that introducing cameras or border posts as part of checks on goods could lead to instability.
The new deal is aimed at significantly reducing the number of checks.
You can read more about it here.
Boris Johnson due before MPs shortly
As you’ll know, Boris Johnson is up before a committee of MPs who are deciding whether he misled the Commons over the Partygate scandal.
The former prime minister has admitted to misleading MPs - but denies doing so "intentionally or recklessly."
That’s getting under way shortly - you can follow it here.
If that doesn’t float your boat, stick with us for the Stormont Brake debate.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from the House of Commons.
It’s a big day in Westminster - as you probably know by now, Boris Johnson is due to mount his defence over Partygate shortly. You can follow that on our dedicated live page here.
On this page, we’ll be bringing you the regular session of PMQs, where Rishi Sunak will take questions from the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, as well as other MPs.
Immediately after that, we’ll turn to Brexit, and a debate and vote on the Stormont Brake element of the Windsor Framework - Sunak’s post-Brexit plan to iron out trade problems between the UK and the EU in Northern Ireland.
We’ll bring you the latest as it happens.