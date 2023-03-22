Boris Johnson is not only in the headlines for Partygate this morning (nor for the morning jog mentioned in our last post).
The former prime minister has said he’ll vote against the Windsor Framework in Parliament later - distancing himself from the plan of the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to deal with post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland.
There will be a break in this afternoon’s Privileges Committee hearing for MPs to vote on the deal. Some Conservative MPs and the DUP are expected to vote against too.
The European Research Group (ERG) has criticised the deal but its members have not all said how they will vote.
Johnson told The Telegraph that Sunak’s proposals would keep Northern Ireland "captured by the EU legal order" and were "not acceptable".
In pictures: Boris Johnson out for morning jog
It's a sight that political-watchers are used to by now - Boris Johnson has been pictured out on a jog in London this morning.
The former prime minister is due to give evidence on Partygate before the Privileges Committee this afternoon.
What will the Privileges Committee decide?
The seven MPs on the committee will determine whether Boris Johnson committed a so-called "contempt" of Parliament by preventing it from doing its job of holding him to account.
They have decided that whether or not he intended to mislead MPs does not matter when it comes to judging whether this offence was committed.
But if they find that Johnson was deliberately misleading in his statements, then his intentions will be considered when deciding any punishment they recommend.
A finding that he deliberately misled MPs is likely to attract the strongest sanction.
Another option is a finding that Johnson "recklessly" misled Parliament - which could produce a sanction that is less severe.
The former PM's allies have accused the committee of upending convention in this area and being biased against him.
The committee has rejected this, saying it has been acting on the advice of impartial officials.
The story so far in 100 words
In late 2021, stories began emerging of partying in Westminster at times of Covid restrictions.
On several occasions afterwards, Boris Johnson told MPs all pandemic rules were followed.
Opposition parties accused Johnson of misleading MPs about this, and a probe by the Privileges Committee was commissioned to examine this in April last year.
Separately, an investigation by senior official Sue Gray found widespread rule-breaking had in fact taken place. Police fined 83 people, including Johnson himself.
Seven MPs on the Privileges Committee will determine whether Johnson prevented Parliament from doing its job of holding him to account, known as “contempt”.
'Box set Boris' is pure political theatre
Chris Mason
Political editor
Boris Johnson is walking, talking political theatre. It has always been his great political knack: compelling to some, infuriating to others.
A headline-generating, column-filling, attention-grabbing outsized personality. He attracts loyalty from some, opprobrium from others.
And, yet again, he is back.
The prime minister before last was never likely to dissolve into the ether, gently fade out and disappear. And he hasn't. This return to the fray isn't voluntary or even welcome from his perspective, relitigating as it does his character, his judgment, his believability.
Is what we will hear from him likely to change your mind about Johnson? That will ultimately be your call. But my hunch is for most people beyond Westminster - and most people here too - it won't.
Ahead of this afternoon’s hearing, Boris Johnson published a long defence of his actions.
In the 52 pages he put out yesterday, he accepted that he misled Parliament when he said Covid rules and guidance had been followed completely at No 10.
But he said he had not "intentionally or recklessly" misled MPs, because his statements were made "in good faith" and on the basis of what he believed at the time.
Johnson insisted he corrected the record "at the earliest opportunity" - something the committee has previously disputed - and said it was "reasonable" for him to rely on assurances from his advisers that rules were followed.
He also launched an attack on the committee itself - which is chaired by a Labour MP but has a Conservative majority - accusing it of being "highly partisan”.
The day’s key events
09:00: A “core bundle” of evidence is expected to be published by the Privileges Committee - we’ll bring you the key lines when it drops
12:00: Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions, during which he could be quizzed over a damning report into the Metropolitan Police
Around lunchtime: MPs will debate the government’s plan to give the Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how EU laws are applied post-Brexit
14:00: Boris Johnson will be quizzed by MPs on the Privileges Committee over whether he misled Parliament about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street. We’ll have to wait until the summer for the committee’s final verdict - and news of any possible sanctions for the ex-PM
Huge day in Westminster as Johnson faces grilling
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to a bumper day of Westminster coverage.
Former PM Boris Johnson is to be grilled on camera at 14:00 by a committee of MPs over statements he made about Covid rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.
Before then, we’ll be poring over a “core bundle” of documents which the committee is set to publish in advance.
EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA
- 09:00: A “core bundle” of evidence is expected to be published by the Privileges Committee - we’ll bring you the key lines when it drops
- 12:00: Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions, during which he could be quizzed over a damning report into the Metropolitan Police
- Around lunchtime: MPs will debate the government’s plan to give the Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how EU laws are applied post-Brexit
- 14:00: Boris Johnson will be quizzed by MPs on the Privileges Committee over whether he misled Parliament about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street. We’ll have to wait until the summer for the committee’s final verdict - and news of any possible sanctions for the ex-PM
Our political editor Chris Mason calls today "the latest of many episodes in the Boris Johnson box set drama".
Johnson published a 52-page defence yesterday, accepting he misled Parliament but insisting his assurances to MPs that lockdown rules had been followed were made in "good faith".
Jamie Whitehead and Aoife Walsh are joining me for today's intrigue - and our political correspondents will be on hand to guide you through all the twists and turns.