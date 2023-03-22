Reuters Copyright: Reuters The plans were announced by current PM Rishi Sunak and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen last month Image caption: The plans were announced by current PM Rishi Sunak and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen last month

Boris Johnson is not only in the headlines for Partygate this morning (nor for the morning jog mentioned in our last post).

The former prime minister has said he’ll vote against the Windsor Framework in Parliament later - distancing himself from the plan of the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to deal with post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland.

There will be a break in this afternoon’s Privileges Committee hearing for MPs to vote on the deal. Some Conservative MPs and the DUP are expected to vote against too.

The European Research Group (ERG) has criticised the deal but its members have not all said how they will vote.

Johnson told The Telegraph that Sunak’s proposals would keep Northern Ireland "captured by the EU legal order" and were "not acceptable".