Laura Kuenssberg quizzes Gove and Powell on cost of living

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Speaking for the government this week is Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove.

On for Labour is shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell.

And we’ll hear from Richard Hughes, the chairman of the government’s financial watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, on whether the UK economy has turned a corner after months of soaring inflation, fuelled by high energy bills and food prices.

Also on the show is exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova who grabbed headlines around the world a year ago, when she burst into a live news broadcast on Russian state TV with a sign warning: "they're lying to you here".