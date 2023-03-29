Raab begins this week's proceedings by paying tribute to former Speaker Baroness Boothroyd, who died last month.
Raab says the House's thoughts and prayers are with Boothroyd's family on this, the day of her funeral.
Deputy PM in place
Dominic Raab is up at the despatch box, which means one thing: this week's Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) is underway.
We'll be bringing you the latest from his exchange with Angela Rayner and fellow MPs, stay with us.
Coming right up - PMQs with a difference
Chris Mason
Political editor
Hello from the press gallery of the House of
Commons, for PMQs with a difference. Prime Minister's Questions without the prime minister.
Rishi Sunak and the Labour leader Keir
Starmer are away at the funeral of the former Speaker Baroness Boothroyd.
So, it is Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab - with bullying allegations he denies hanging over him - and the Deputy
Labour Leader Angela Rayner as the central characters today.
And then, after PMQs, the Immigration
Minister Robert Jenrick will be on his feet talking about plans for housing
migrants.
Here goes...
Reality Check
Closer look: Raab's claims on NHS waiting lists
In addition to taking on PMQs today, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab appeared on a range of news programmes this morning.
Talking about satisfaction with the NHS, he said: “The backlogs, waiting times, waiting lists
are down by around two thirds since their peak of the pandemic.”
We asked the Department of Health what this was based on and
they said he was referring to figures for the number of people waiting more
than 18 months for NHS care in England. That specific figure has actually fallen by more than 80% since their high-point in September 2021.
But the overall figures for waiting times do not show a
fall.
The latest NHS England figures show that 7.2 million people
had been referred for treatment but not yet started it in January 2023, which
is well up from 5.9 million in September 2021 and the highest since records
began in 2007.
Political leaders past and present will be missing from the House of Commons chamber today as they gather for the funeral of Baroness Boothroyd, who died last month aged 93.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are expected to be among the mourners at St George's Church in Thirplow, Cambridgeshire. Current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will also attend.
As we've said, this means Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will be answering questions, while Angela Rayner will stand in for the Labour leader.
Welcome to our PMQs live page
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we gear up for this week's Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), where we usually see the prime minister and leader of the opposition face off on the week's biggest political issues.
It'll be a slightly different set-up today, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filling in for Rishi Sunak and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner for Sir Keir Starmer. This is because Sunak and Sir Keir are at the funeral of Betty Boothroyd, the former Commons speaker who died last month.
So what can we expect? Well, Raab, who's also the justice secretary, could be asked about a few different things including:
-
his Victims and Prisoners Bill, which will allow ministers to block the release of some prisoners
-
the government's controversial new plans to house migrants in ex-military bases
- new laws on anti-social behaviour
