In addition to taking on PMQs today, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab appeared on a range of news programmes this morning.

Talking about satisfaction with the NHS, he said: “The backlogs, waiting times, waiting lists are down by around two thirds since their peak of the pandemic.”

We asked the Department of Health what this was based on and they said he was referring to figures for the number of people waiting more than 18 months for NHS care in England. That specific figure has actually fallen by more than 80% since their high-point in September 2021.

But the overall figures for waiting times do not show a fall.

The latest NHS England figures show that 7.2 million people had been referred for treatment but not yet started it in January 2023, which is well up from 5.9 million in September 2021 and the highest since records began in 2007.