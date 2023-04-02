As ever, there‘ll also be a panel of guests to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
Murray Lambell, the vice president and general manager of online marketplace eBay, where he’s worked for more than 10 years
Minette Batters,a British farmer who’s also president of the National Farmers' Union(NFU) of England and Wales
And Tracey Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire mayor, known for being a former Labour MP and before that - an actress
This week's guests
BBCCopyright: BBC
We’ve mentioned some of the guests due to appear on today’s programme, but here’s a quick rundown of who they are.
Speaking for the government today is Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who’s established herself as a leading figure in the Conservative Party’s right wing since taking up her post under PM Rishi Sunak.
For Labour, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will be in the studio - after her Tory counterpart Michael Gove used his appearance on the programme last week to confirm a ban on nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.
Away from politics, US author Judy Blume is due to talk about the long-awaited film release of her 1970s novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and Estonian billionaire Jaan Tallinn - who helped develop video-calling software Skype - will chat to Laura Kuenssberg about the future of AI.
Good morning
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
We’re at the end of what’s been another busy week at Westminster, during which the government confirmed controversial plans to begin housing migrants entering the UK on ex-military bases in a bid to cut down on hotel use. Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement was "an admission of failure" on asylum policy.
BBCCopyright: BBC
We’re expecting to hear more on this in today’s programme as Home Secretary Suella Braverman is one of Kuenssberg’s guests. She’ll be asked about a number of other issues too, including the much-contested Rwanda policy. In the world of UK politics, we’ll also hear from shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy. And away from Westminster, US author Judy Blume will make an appearance.
It’s myself and my colleagues Anna Boyd and Jen Meierhans here, ready to bring you all the latest this Sunday morning. As ever, the programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Sam Hancock
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Murray Lambell, the vice president and general manager of online marketplace eBay, where he’s worked for more than 10 years
- Minette Batters,a British farmer who’s also president of the National Farmers' Union(NFU) of England and Wales
-
And Tracey Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire mayor, known for being a former Labour MP and before that - an actress
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
And on the panel
As ever, there‘ll also be a panel of guests to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
This week's guests
We’ve mentioned some of the guests due to appear on today’s programme, but here’s a quick rundown of who they are.
Speaking for the government today is Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who’s established herself as a leading figure in the Conservative Party’s right wing since taking up her post under PM Rishi Sunak.
For Labour, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will be in the studio - after her Tory counterpart Michael Gove used his appearance on the programme last week to confirm a ban on nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.
Away from politics, US author Judy Blume is due to talk about the long-awaited film release of her 1970s novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and Estonian billionaire Jaan Tallinn - who helped develop video-calling software Skype - will chat to Laura Kuenssberg about the future of AI.
Good morning
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
We’re at the end of what’s been another busy week at Westminster, during which the government confirmed controversial plans to begin housing migrants entering the UK on ex-military bases in a bid to cut down on hotel use. Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement was "an admission of failure" on asylum policy.
We’re expecting to hear more on this in today’s programme as Home Secretary Suella Braverman is one of Kuenssberg’s guests. She’ll be asked about a number of other issues too, including the much-contested Rwanda policy. In the world of UK politics, we’ll also hear from shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy. And away from Westminster, US author Judy Blume will make an appearance.
It’s myself and my colleagues Anna Boyd and Jen Meierhans here, ready to bring you all the latest this Sunday morning. As ever, the programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.