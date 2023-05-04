All the main UK parties have put out post-poll statements, with the Liberal Democrats saying voters were fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservative government.

"I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government," the party's deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.

"Tonight, their voices will be heard."

Cooper thanked Lib Dem councillors, candidates and volunteers for "working tirelessly" and being "true local champions" as they have "done the party proud".