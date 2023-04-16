BBC Copyright: BBC

"There is no sense of an actual strategy," complains one union leader, fresh from talks with government ministers.

Whether you're waiting for a hip operation, a new passport, wondering what you're going to do with your kids when their teachers leave the classroom for the picket line, or are a university lecturer worried about losing pay when you protest, walkouts aren't anywhere close to coming to an end.

Whoever you blame, a winter of widespread industrial discontent might be followed by a summer of strikes under Rishi Sunak, and it's simply not clear how the government intends to deal with it.

Take nurses first.

Their strike action earlier in the year was unprecedented. A bitter back and forth with ministers was eventually to be resolved with an offer of a 5% pay rise and a one-off payment of at least £1,655.

The nurses' union leader, Pat Cullen, who'll be with us in the studio, told her members it was worth accepting.

But they said no.

So the strikes are back on, and will be more significant, with staff being withdrawn from emergency departments for the first time.