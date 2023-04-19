Let's bring you some political reaction to the news which broke earlier and showed that inflation remains in double digits.

The inflation rate was 10.1% in the year to March - a small drop from 10.4% in February.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reacted positively to the news with the Conservative saying the government is continuing to drive down inflation.

He says: "These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.

"We are on track to do this - with the OBR forecasting we will halve inflation this year

But, opposition parties have been quick to criticise the government with Labour's Rachel Reeves argued the "economy is weaker" adding that "prices are out of control".

The Liberal Democrat's Sarah Olney moved to say the dip in inflation month on month was "no cause for celebration".

She adds: "Food bills are out of control and we have not heard on a solution from ministers."